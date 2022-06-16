There is so much desire for GTA 6 that even Rockstar’s failures trigger theories

The company’s website has been down in a very curious way for a few hours.

Next year will mark a decade since GTA V came to PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, so it’s normal that fans are more and more eager to see Grand Theft Auto VI. The new installment of the monstrous saga of Rockstar It is in development as confirmed by the study itself, but we have not yet seen absolutely anything about it.

The website showed a black screen for hoursHowever, every small gesture sets off alarm bells in the community. Good proof of this is what happened yesterday, when Rockstar’s official website stopped working for a few hoursbut in a very strange way. This was not a usual crash, but rather you could navigate only a few options while the rest of the screen was displayed in black.

Which would not arouse any interest in any other game, meant a barrage of theories by Rockstar fans. The fact that each page appeared in black anticipated that the study was updating or could prepare an announcement. Even Rockstar was trending on Twitter yesterday.

Despite all the lucubrations, once the website has returned to normality, we can verify that there is no notable news. In fact, the last post is from June 9, and no changes are observed. Everything points, therefore, to the error comes from a bug and nothing more, although the community will continue to dig into the code to see if there is any news.

At the moment, all that remains is to keep waiting for something new from GTA 6, a title with which Rockstar faces a unique challenge in its history as a development studio. Its impact is such that, without a single image or video, the sixth installment is already breaking records in terms of interaction.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto VI, Rockstar and GTA VI.