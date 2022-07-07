“There they treated us like losers”: Darío Benedetto’s harangue before the duel against Corinthians that went viral after the elimination of Boca Juniors

For several years, the Copa Libertadores has been the great obsession of Boca Juniors, a competition that has not won since 2007 (then it was a finalist in 2012 and 2018). However, in this edition they suffered another setback when they were eliminated in the round of 16 at the hands of Corinthians from Brazil.

In the previous one when going out to the playing field of the Alberto J. Armandothe campus Xeneize met in the tunnel to speak a few words after the technical talk by technical director Sebastián Battaglia. One of the main speakers was Darío Benedetto, who reminded his teammates of some of the things they experienced in the first leg played last week at the Neo Química Arena.

“One thing. There they treated us like losers, there they treated us like losers. So let’s show these motherfuckers that we want to win, that we are winners ”, remarked the Pipawho returned to the institution after a tour of Europe (Olympique Marseille in France and Elche in Spain) to make a leap in the hierarchy of the team and go in search of the elusive Eternal Glory.

*Benedetto missed a penalty in the first half

The striker was also one of the main protagonists of the second leg. After a strong elbow from Raul Gustavo on the face of Pol Fernández inside the area, the referee Andrés Matonte, after reviewing the play in the VAR, did not hesitate and sanctioned a penalty averaging 30 minutes of play. The person in charge of executing that maximum penalty was Darío Benedetto, who despite his high effectiveness with the T-shirt of the Xeneize he crashed his shot into one of the posts guarded by the archer Cassio.

After 0-0 in the 90 minutes, the definition between Argentines and Brazilians was settled by a penalty shootout. there again the Pipa wasted the opportunity to close the series, since Agustín Rossi had previously contained the shots of Raul Gustavo and Bruno Melo. The former Gimnasia de Jujuy, Arsenal and Defensa y Justicia wanted to strike down the goalkeeper, but his shot went too high and ended up on one of the trays behind the arch. Boca Juniors finally fell in the definition, since Colombian Sebastián Villa and midfielder Juan Ramírez also missed their shots.

*The poor execution of Benedetto in the penalty shootout

In this way, Corinthians will meet in the quarterfinals against the winner of the key between Flamengo and Deportes Tolima (the Brazilians won 1-0 in the first leg played in Colombia). Sebastián Battaglia’s men, for their part, will now aim all their cannons at the Professional League (after six games they are in eleventh place, five behind the leaders Gimnasia de La Plata and Newell’s) and the Copa Argentina (in the round of 16 faces will be seen with Agropecuario, a cast that plays in the First National).

*Benedetto’s crying at the end

KEEP READING:

The best memes of Boca’s elimination with Benedetto at the center of the teasing

Boca Juniors lost on penalties against Corinthians and was eliminated from the Copa Libertadores

Benedetto’s black night in Boca’s elimination: from an unusual mistake to the two missed penalties