“There Used to be A Time Once I Used To Concentrate To Alisha Chinai & Now I am Right here”

Singer Aastha Gill says she feels blessed to be part of an duration where independent song has grown and is still gaining momentum.

Aastha, who will function in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, rose to popularity along side her collaborative works with Badshah identical to “DJ Waley babu” and “Paani paani”, additionally hits like “Buzz” or “Naagin” with Akasa among others.

“Our audience’s taste has advanced and other people know what’s happening international. They know what sounds are in. Other people know the way song is made. So, many people are learning that. I consider this time that now now we have, I actually really feel very blessed to be a part of this era where the indie scene has grown in India and I’m a part of it,” Aastha Gill advised IANS.

Aastha Gill added: “I rise up and I realise that I’m blessed. There used to be a time when I used to be conscious of Alisha Chinai and the band Viva. Now I’m proper right here. At events it’s difficult for me to imagine that I’ve made it. Alternatively positive, this can be a golden time for all artistes and everybody appears to be doing their form of paintings. I admire all Indian artistes who’re putting out their flavour.”

Aastha will temporarily be noticed participating inside the adventure reality TV provide Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is able to air on Colors.

Must Be informed: Rashami Desai Is An Introvert In Exact Existence: “I Always Think Previous than I keep up a correspondence

Conform to Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube