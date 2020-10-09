There was a dispute over the land of the temple, petrol was poured on the priest and burnt to death, death

New Delhi A heartbreaking case has come to light in Rajasthan. Where a priest was burnt alive due to the ongoing dispute over the temple land. The case is of Bukna village in Karauli, Rajasthan. Where some youths tried to burn them alive by pouring petrol on the priest. After the incident, the priest was rushed to the hospital, but he died in the hospital during treatment. After this whole incident, Karauli police have registered a case and arrested the main accused Kailash Meena. Also Read – Gang rape by kidnapping minor in Noida, disclosure on deteriorating health, two accused arrested

This entire action was done under the direction of SP Mridula Kachhwa. Giving information about the case by the police, it was told that there was a dispute between the priest and other parties regarding the land of the temple. The priest was murdered with that. The name of the deceased priest is being told as Babulal Vaishnav.

Rajasthan: A temple priest succumbed to his injuries last night after he was allegedly burnt alive by few people during a scuffle over temple land encroachment at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district. Police have arrested the main accused Kailash Meena (Pics from 8.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/9d3q8ZIzqp
– ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

Police said in the statement that the priest had told in the form statement that his family used to cultivate the 15 bigha temple forgiveness land. However, the accused Shankar, Kailas and Namo Meena captured her enclosure.

After this, the Panch-Patels intervened in the case and ordered no one else to occupy the areas on the temple land. After which, on Wednesday, the accused occupied the temple land and started thatch. Police has started searching for other accused by forming separate teams.