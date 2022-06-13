There was a good reason for The Callisto Protocol to move away from PUBG, but it promises winks

3DJuegos has chatted with the director of this new survival horror to discover all its secrets.

It took everyone by surprise to learn that the terrifying The Callisto Protocol was going to set its futuristic action in the same universe as PUBG, but just a few weeks ago the opposite was confirmed: it would no longer have anything to do with PUBG. The reason? 3DJuegos has had the opportunity to chat with the director of what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated video games of 2022 to solve the mystery.

The Callisto Protocol story was getting too bigChris Stone“When you’re making a game and you spend three years or more on it, it’s pretty common for the project to evolve, for the story to change,” explains Chris Stone. “When we started writing the script we realized that The Callisto Protocol story was getting too bigand we didn’t want the player to miss out on the Jacob Lee prison experience,” he adds. What does PUBG have to do with any of this?

At the time, the authors of The Callisto Protocol assured that the intention was to “fit” the story of this survival horror “in the PUBG timeline”, 300 years in the future. But the creative Striking Distance Studios Now he says that trying to put both universes together was beginning to be somewhat confusing at some points. “Some of the PUBG elements that we had introduced to the story were making it it was a bit confusing at certain points, so to be honest, Callisto basically grew bigger than we expected.” Despite that, he continues, this brutal horror game hides some secrets related to the popular battle royale.

There are still secrets and in-game items that reference PUBGChris Stone“There are still secrets and curiosities; there are elements of the game that refer to PUBG, but they are not part of the main story,” he concludes. This interview coincides with the peak of popularity that the game has reached these days thanks to its presence in events such as the latest PlayStation State of Play or the Summer Game Fest. And here at 3DJuegos we have also dedicated an extensive report to this new survival horror in which we delve into the keys to The Callisto Protocol to become the great horror game of 2022.

