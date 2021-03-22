There was a second to go and he knocked his opponent unconscious with a knockout that surprised the referee in the UFC

Grant Dawson’s knockout of Leonardo Santos in UFC

This weekend, the UFC event celebrated in Las Vegas was the scene of a shocking knockout in the fight between Grant Dawson, one of the figures in his category, and Leonardo Santos, who at 41 is one of the company’s most experienced fighters in the Octagon. The duel, which had not been very compelling in the first two rounds, was defined in the last second of the third round.

The 27-year-old American was able to bend his opponent after a lock thanks to which he was above him in an ideal position to land several punches to the face. The South American, exhausted from wear and tear, could not even cover himself and He then received five right hands to the face that rendered him unconscious.

The referee ended the action just with one second remaining for the time to run out and even his decision generated repudiation in the networks. The thing is in Dawson’s attack you can see that Santos was no longer even defending himself, so the judge should have stopped the fight earlier, although it is speculated that the referee was surprised since he imagined that with so little margin for the closing there would be no KO

In the repetition you can see how after the second punch to the face, the Brazilian lowered his arms and was in a semi-conscious state, unable to stop the blows. So much so that the latest outburst removes the mouth guard, something that shows that his jaw was already loose.

“I feel like I am one of the most dangerous men in the UFC, I am dangerous from the first to the last round. I think it’s because of my physical condition, my team, my coach, I know that I can finish the fight at any time, ”the American said at a press conference. “I always look to finish the fight. They don’t pay me to stretch the fight, they even pay me more to finish it earlier. I think proving that you can finish the fight at any time will pay off. I think I deserve the $ 50,000 bonus for that ending, ”he commented in reference to the monetary award he finally received for his performance in the cage.

Grant Dawson got the bonus of Performance of the Night for its performance and also its name was installed within the light weight category as one of the most dangerous in UFC, a company in which he has five wins in the same number of presentations, two by submission and one by knockout. In addition, in his fighting career he has only one loss in 18 presentations.

For its part, the brazilian Leonardo Santos suffered his first fall in almost 12 years, since the last had been in 2009 when he succumbed to the Japanese Kazunori Yokota by decision of the judges in Japanese lands. Also, to find a knockout loss in your career you have to go back to 2006, when he was defeated by Jean Silva in his country, early in his career.

