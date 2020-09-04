There was chaos in the house due to robbery, as soon as the police said – this is a matter of love affair, that’s all ..

Bihar Crime: Last night in Muzaffarpur district, the dacoits entered the house of a businessman and made a furore. They took away the goods and money from the house, and also took away the 16-year-old daughter of the businessman. Long after receiving the information about the robbery, the police reached the spot and inspected it and said that it seems to be a case of love affair. There was so much to hear that people drove the police away. Also Read – ED has sensational disclosure in SSR case, Riya and drugs have any connection

The incident took place in Dighra area of ​​Muzaffarpur, where the dacoits entered a businessman's house and caused a lot of trouble and looted the jewelry-cash. Together, the 16-year-old girl also picked up and ran away. This incident created a furore in the house and people were upset. In such a situation, the police team reached and spoke so that the anger of the people reached the seventh sky. The people of the village drove out the policemen. Seeing the anger of the people, the police personnel fled to save their lives.

According to the victim's family, around 12:30 in the night, the dacoits entered the house through the terrace and beat up the women of the house. The dacoits took three lakh jewels, 50 thousand rupees cash and all the valuables kept in the house. Simultaneously took Shambhu's younger daughter sleeping with her sister. At the time of the incident, the owner of the house, Shambhu, was sleeping in a room on the exterior of the house. His wife, two daughters and a son were sleeping in the house.

After the robbery, the victim's family called the police, then the police came after two and a half hours and told the victim's family to give the application in the morning. On Friday morning, the police personnel again reached the victim's house and during the conversation a policeman said that the matter seems to be of love affair. On hearing this, the villagers became angry. First there was no doubt, after that there was a scuffle. Seeing the anger of the people, when the policemen started running away, the people of the village chased them far enough.