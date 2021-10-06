There was once a deliberate assault on farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, we’re going there lately: Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow/Delhi : A delegation of five contributors of Congress led by means of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi goes to Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday. The delegation will attempt to meet the households of the 4 farmers killed in Sunday’s violence. Alternatively, the Uttar Pradesh govt has now not allowed him to come back to Lakhimpur Kheri.Additionally Learn – By way of-Elections: Congress made Purani the candidate from Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, determined names for 2 extra seats within the meeting

Chhattisgarh Leader Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Leader Minister Charanjit Siingh Channi reached the Congress administrative center in Delhi on Wednesday morning. Rahul Gandhi advised in a press convention that lately we can cross to Lakhimpur Kheri with two Leader Ministers, perceive the stipulations there and provides our toughen to the farmer households. He stated, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been saved in custody in Sitapur, but it surely is a matter associated with farmers.

Rahul Gandhi stated, the auto was once fastened at the farmers. He was once murdered and the identify of the Union Minister and his son is coming on this case. The High Minister went to Lucknow, however didn't cross to Lakhimpur Kheri. Rahul Gandhi termed the Lakhimpur Kheri case as a deliberate assault on farmers.

Rahul Gandhi advised the media that it’s your duty to lift the problems. But if we ask questions, elevate problems, you get started accusing us of doing politics. (Enter – ANI)