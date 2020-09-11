There was pain in the stomach of the student of 11th, after hearing what the doctor told, the family members flew away, created a ruckus

Madhya Pradesh: When a 15-year-old minor girl was ill, the family members took her to the doctor. After examining the doctor, what he told, after hearing that, the girl’s relatives were shocked. After this there was an uproar. After interrogating the girl, it was found that her friend had raped her 6 months ago and due to fear the student had not told this to anyone. Also Read – MP Honey Trap Scandal: Photos of jailor with woman accused go viral, order for investigation

The incident is in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh, where on the complaint of the student, Shahjahanabad Police has registered a case and handed it over to Hanumanganj Police for investigation. The accused youth is absconding since the incident.

According to the police, the student living in Idgah Hills suddenly worsened on Thursday afternoon, then the family took the girl to the hospital. After the doctors gave information about the girl's pregnancy after investigation, there was a ruckus and the matter reached Shahjahanabad police station. On being asked by family members, the student told that a boy named Kunal studies in his college. Earlier he lived some distance from his house and during this time he was identified with him.

On 17 March this year, Kunal called him to meet him. He then forcibly took her with him to his friend’s room in Hanumanganj’s horse Nakas. Here he raped her by showing fear of slander. If the girl refused to do so, she did not agree even after refusing. After the incident, he said that he would marry the girl soon. Because of this she remained silent for so many days.

After the incident, the young man has now started living elsewhere. Shahjahanabad police filed an FIR on the complaint of the student and zero in other sections including the Poxo Act and handed over the case diary to the Hanumanganj police. Hanumanganj police registered an FIR in this case at 1 pm due to Hanumanganj police station area.