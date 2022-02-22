There will be 6 new Pokémon announcements this week, although fans are waiting for the next generation

The Pokémon Company thus celebrates the arrival of Pokémon Day on February 27.

Not even a month has passed since the release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the latest game in the Pokémon franchise. The Pokémon Company which is a bit out of the norm that had accompanied the Pokémon saga in recent years. About the next generation we don’t know anything yet, so this week could be a good time to find out more.

Why this week? Because next February 27th the Pokémon Daya special day for the franchise that, as has commented the company through its social networks, will be celebrated with six new ads. They do not include new games but, in any case, it would be a surprise if they did not advance in this way, and the truth is that fans continue to speculate on it.

Ads do not include ArceusWhat has been confirmed so far is that these news will refer to Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon Café Mix, Pokémon Unite, P25 Music and Pokémon GO. Surprisingly, no mention is made of Arceusso in principle we will not have news about future content of the latest release of the saga.

Pokémon Day celebrates the anniversary of the franchise’s launch in Japan with Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green for the Game Boy. At the moment we go for the eighth generationwhich made an appearance with the aforementioned Sword and Shield, although Pokémon Legends: Arceus has had a slightly more powerful launch and aims to surpass them by becoming one of the best-selling titles on Nintendo Switch.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Pokémon, The Pokémon Company, Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.