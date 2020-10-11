There will be a ban on beggars in Delhi, rehabilitation plans will start for beggars

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday held a meeting with various individuals and representatives of NGOs working in the field of rehabilitation of urban homeless beggars. In this meeting, the subject of preparing an action plan for the rehabilitation of beggars was discussed in detail. Representatives of Delhi Police, Delhi Correctional Shelter Board were also present in the meeting. Social Welfare Minister of Delhi Rajendra Pal Gautam said, the meeting was held in Delhi on the subject of preparing a comprehensive action plan for the prevention of begging and rehabilitation of beggars. There is a need to formulate a socio-economic rehabilitation strategy for them and undertake a program for mass public awareness and educating the citizens. Also Read – Delhi: Manish Sisodia announces compensation of 10 lakh rupees for beating student with friendship

The Social Welfare Minister appealed to all stakeholders related to the subject to adopt a practical model, so that one direction result oriented efforts can be made in the right way. Various stakeholders present in this meeting also expressed consensus that a better coordination between all government departments, institutions and citizens is necessary for the elimination of this problem. Also Read – Delhi Murder: Humiliation felt in Delhi – Boy killed for killing a girl of other religion in Adarsh ​​Nagar

The Social Welfare Minister said, for successful rehabilitation of beggars, a survey is necessary to make efforts in a targeted manner. A comprehensive survey to determine the number of beggars in the capital is the need of the hour. Only on the basis of this survey will the path of resolution of such a complex subject be paved. Also Read – Delhi Cabinet Approves Tree Plantation Policy, Smog Tower To Be Implemented At Connaught Place

This type of survey will provide a basis for taking effective measures according to the needs of beggars and helpless and vulnerable persons of different backgrounds, ages and classes.

According to the Delhi government, irrespective of social and economic reasons, one cannot solve the problem of beggars. All the stakeholders present in this meeting were unanimous that a new survey should be conducted to know the actual number of begging persons.

In this survey, there should be a provision to collect information about different categories of beggars – age, class, background. This will help in taking effective measures for rehabilitation of beggars. The subject of expected availability of standard guidelines was also taken into consideration. On the basis of all these measures, work will be possible in the direction of solving the problem effectively in the areas where there is excess of beggars.

Anurag Kundu, chairman of the Delhi Child Rights Protection Commission, said, a study was presented on the difficulties faced by children in the absence of information related to government welfare schemes, in which it was reported that children from taking advantage of government projects in the absence of the required information Remain deprived.