There will be a Gran Turismo movie and PlayStation already has a powerful director in mind for the project

Ayer Sony Pictures confirmed the development of three new adaptations by PlayStation Productions. In the information there was talk of a series of God of War for Prime Video, another of Horizon para Netflix and, finally, one more Gran Turismo for a platform to be determined. Finally, the latter will not be like that: a specialized portal has ensured that seeks to be a movie with a well-known director.

According to Deadline the project is in a very early stage of development, so many things can change until its premiere, if it comes to fruition, but the magazine has been able to learn that the studio is interested in signing Neill Blomkamp to bring the Polyphony Digital driving series to the big screen. Blomkamp’s name came to the fore in 2009 after writing and directing District 9, and has a past closely linked to video games.

In fact, a few days ago we learned of his involvement in OTG (Off The Grid), a third-person battle-royale shooter with a big budget and powerful narrative.

Now he is commissioned to put together and tell a good story with Gran Turismo, one of the most successful sagas of PlayStation Studios with 85 million copies sold since the launch of the first racing video game in 1997 for PSX.

Other PlayStation Productions projects

Gran Turismo is just one of several film and television adaptations that PlayStation Productions is working on. Thus, in addition to the two aforementioned series, there has also been talk in recent months of a Twisted Metal series for Peacock, a Ghost of Tsushima movie, as well as another Jak and Daxter movie. In total, 10 projects counting Uncharted: The Movie and The Last of Us for HBO.

Gran Turismo is in the news after the launch of GT 7 at the beginning of the year. You can learn more by reading the analysis of Gran Turismo 7 in 3DJuegos.

