There will be a Resident Evil broadcast this Thursday that will include information on Resident Evil 4 Remake and other games

Capcom will give new information about its Resident Evil 4 remake in a presentation that will take place later this week. Capcom’s Resident Evil presentation, which had already been announced for October, will take place the night of Thursday, October 20 at 0:00 (Spanish peninsular time).

The presentation, which was announced in September, will offer “the latest updates, trailers and much more from the Resident Evil saga.” Tanto Resident Evil 4 como Resident Evil Village are featured on the official broadcast site.

First revealed in June, relatively little is known about Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake. The presentation should provide a deeper insight into the game, which has only been shown in a small trailer so far. Resident Evil Village, meanwhile, has a major story expansion set for release later this month.

The event can be followed through the official Resident Evil Twitch channel.