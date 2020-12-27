There will be four eclipses in 2021, the moon and sun will be completely covered, know the date and time

Lunar Eclipse Solar Eclipse 2021: In the coming year 2021, the movement of Sun, Earth and Moon will be seen by astounding lovers of the world. 2021 will show four exciting scenes of the eclipse, including a Full Lunar Eclipse and a Full Solar Eclipse. However, only two of these astronomical events will be able to be found in India. Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupta, Superintendent of Ujjain’s prestigious Government Jiwaji Observatory, told that the next year’s series of astronomical events will begin with the complete lunar eclipse on May 26. Also Read – Surya Grahan 2020: Last solar eclipse of the year today, know everything about it; From Sutak period to…

Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupta said, "This first eclipse of the New Year will be seen in the northeastern states of India, parts of West Bengal and coastal areas of Odisha except Sikkim where the moonrise is quicker than other areas of the country. During this astronomical event, the Moon will cover 101.6 percent of the Earth's shadow. It will be full lunar eclipse. "

A full lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon and covers its satellite Moon with its shadow. In this situation, the moon is completely hidden in the oat of the earth and there is no sunlight on it. At the time of this astronomical event, the Earth is seen with the Moon's Raktim aura. So it is also called "Blood Moon".

Gupta, quoting the census done in Indian context, said that the annular solar eclipse on June 10 will not be visible in the country. At the time of this astronomical event, the Moon will come between the Sun and the Earth. For this reason, the Earth will see the sun covered as 94.3 percent in the form of "Ring of Fire".

He said that the partial lunar eclipse on November 19 will be seen in Arunachal Pradesh and some parts of Assam for a very short time. At the peak of this astronomical event, 97.9 percent of the Moon will be seen covered by the Earth’s shadow.

The superintendent of the nearly two-century-old observatory said that during the full solar eclipse on December 4, the moon will move between the sun and the earth in such a way that the Sun, the head of the solar system, will be seen 103.6 percent. However, this last eclipse of the year 2021 will not be seen in India. The year 2020, heading towards the end, saw six exciting eclipses, including two solar eclipses and four lunar eclipses.