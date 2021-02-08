There will be no Overwatch 2 or Diablo 4 in 2021

Activision-Blizzard does not plan to release or Overwatch 2 ni Diablo 4 this year 2021, the distributor shared today.

In its fiscal 2020 earnings report, Activision-Blizzard has told investors that its financial plans for this year do not include the launch of either.

The distributor has specified that they do not include Diablo Immortals in their project of the year, however, it has been said that mobile games are progressing well and they have anticipated that they will arrive this year.

This news comes a few weeks before BlizzCon (which this year will be online). This year, therefore, we know that although we will have information about Overwatch 2, we already know that it will not be released soon.

Today we have also told you that several free-to-play games for mobile phones based on the Warcraft franchise are already in an advanced stage of development.

In the latest development update, Kaplan confirmed that Overwatch fans will find out more about the sequel at Blizzcon. The two-day event, as you can see, is going to be totally digital, instead of the fair that was held every year in Anaheim, California.