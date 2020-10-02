There will be virtual not only actual election meeting in Bihar, death due to corona, then you will get 30 lakh

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: The Election Commission team is on a tour of Bihar for the Bihar assembly elections. In this sequence, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said in a conversation with the media in Patna on Thursday that the Election Commission is committed to conduct safe, fair and peaceful elections in the state. Also Read – Bihar: Pushpam Priya Chaudhary has given the challenge – CM will not allow Nitish to become, has made this big announcement

30 lakh compensation will be given on death from corona, public meetings will be possible Also Read – Chirag Paswan in a meeting with Amit Shah, JP Nadda, spoke on complaints about Nitish

The Chief Election Commissioner said that the state government has issued a notification that a compensation amount of Rs 30 lakh will be paid on the death of electors from Corona. He also said that in this election, not only virtual election campaign, but actual election meetings will also be held. Also Read – Bihar: BJP leader shot dead in Patna, joined party two days ago

Arora said that the Commission has prepared a list of halls and grounds available from the District Magistrate of all the districts for public meetings and rallies. In some places, circular signs have also been made in the grounds, so that such meetings can be organized under social distancing.

There will be a close watch on social media

The Chief Election Commissioner also said that this election is being conducted in the Corona period, which is not an easy task, but rather painful. However, holding elections even during the transition of corona virus can not be called a wrong decision. The Election Commissioner said that if religious and ethnic sentiments were instigated by social media, it would not be tolerated and action would be taken under the IT and IPC Act.

Old and disabled voters will get the facility

He told that a big decision has been taken on Kovid 19, under which people above 80 years and Divyang will come to vote only when they are able to come. Otherwise, they will have the facility to vote from home. At the same time, Kovid positive will also vote at the last moment of voting.

Election commission can decide

On the question of the Home Secretary continuing in the post for a long time, Election Commissioner Sanil Arora said that the Commission can remove anyone if needed. The DGP, even the Chief Secretary can be excluded, but the state government retains someone and they are working on the scope of rules and laws, then it will not matter.