There will likely be Season 4 of You: Netflix confirms the renewal of the sequence prior to the approaching arrival of the 3rd season

The 3rd season of the sequence arrives this Friday on Netflix, however prior to its premiere takes position, the corporate has sought after ascertain sequence renewal: there will likely be Season 4 of You.

Netflix has no longer published any main points of what we will be expecting from this Season 4 of You (as anticipated), so We should not have any free up date or further details about the solid. It’s most probably that we will get an concept of ​​what’s going to come after seeing the 3rd season, which opens on Friday, October 15.

YOU Season 4 is within the [body] bag. percent.twitter.com/cneWinUzUB — YOU (@YouNetflix) October 13, 2021

Season 3 of You’re going to focal point at the display’s protagonist, Joe Goldberg, and Love Quinn. The couple simply were given married and are making ready to turn out to be folks in California. Although he’s now a married guy, Joe continues his unhealthy obsessions and this time the sufferer will likely be his neighbor, Natalie.

You is in accordance with a chain of novels of the similar identify written by means of Caroline Kepnes. Up to now there are 3 books, even supposing there’s already a fourth in procedure. Season 3 may not be a right away adaptation of the 3rd e book And the Netflix sequence has already taken its personal inventive trail.

The sequence, launched in 2018, turned into one in all Netflix’s largest hits. The second one season would arrive in 2019, and it was once no longer till January of this yr when the platform showed that we’d have a 3rd season. Now we all know that there will likely be a Season 4 of You.