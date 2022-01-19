There will no longer be an excuse to skip reading the terms of use: they present a bill in the US to force them to be summarized

A few months ago, we told you about a study whose results indicated that 97% of users between 18 and 34 years old accept the terms of use of the programs that they are going to install automaticallywithout paying them the slightest attention.

In short: meeting someone who has read these extensive collections of legal language in detail is as common as meeting paying users of WinRAR.

And in a way, it is understandable: effectively reading those of some companies —such as Microsoft, without going any further— It can be more than an hour of our lives., just a few minutes less than it takes to read ‘Macbeth’.

But in the United States, a group of legislators from the two major parties is pressing to put an end to this situation —which, in practice, leads to consumer defenselessness— and encourage users to can understand exactly what they are signing by agreeing to become users of a software or web service.

To do this, tomorrow they will present a bill (PDF), known as the ‘TLDR Law’. These acronyms correspond, in principle, to ‘Too Long; Didn’t Read’, an English-speaking expression that indicates that a text has not been read 100% because it is too long, however, they have officially made it the initials of

“Terms-of-service Labeling, Design, and Readability act” (or Law of Labeling, Design and Legibility of the Terms of use).

What does this law mean?

If approved, this rule will require that software and web services show the user a “summary statement” that not only make it easy to understand the terms of use (something very similar to what the defunct ToS;DR website did for several years), but also reveal whether they have been affected by recent data breaches and what sensitive personal data they collect.

To set a good example, together with the legal text, which is only nine pages long, its promoters have released a one-page summary (here the PDF) summarizing the objectives of the law.

This project will only affect users in the US, but we already know of its ability in this country to start the trends that end up reaching the rest of the world

Democrat Lori Trahan, one of the main promoters of the project, affirms that

“Many companies design unnecessarily long and complicated contracts, knowing that users don’t have the availability to read lengthy legal documents when they’re simply trying to send a message to a loved one or make a quick purchase.” “It’s no surprise that some companies have taken full advantage of these contracts to include provisions that expand their control over users’ personal data.”

Bill Cassidy, a colleague of his, but elected on the lists of the Republican Party, asserts that “users shouldn’t have to go through pages of legal jargon in a website’s terms of service to learn how your data will be used.

“Requiring companies to provide an easy-to-understand summary of their terms should be mandatory and should have been done a long time ago.”

In addition to all this, the bill also establishes that the full legal text must be tagged using some markup language (such as XML) in order to “facilitate independent” (and automated) analysis of its terms of use. Said system must be “standardized”, in such a way that it allows “browser extension developers to analyze the differences and similarities”.