There will probably be no BlizzCon this 12 months both, however the concepts deliberate for 2022 are detailed

Snowstorm has showed that this 12 months BlizzCon 2021 is not going to happen for a similar causes that ended in its cancellation closing 12 months: the worldwide results of the pandemic save you it.

The corporate introduced it in a brand new weblog submit the place BlizzCon Govt Manufacturer Saralyn Smith commented that the “ongoing complexities and uncertainties“prompted by means of the pandemic have led to Snowstorm to be wary when making plans a face-to-face match. Smith feedback that”at this level lets no longer increase the kind of match that we would really like“.

As an alternative, Snowstorm is making plans an international match subsequent 12 months that may mix virtual with face-to-face, very similar to what we have noticed this 12 months at BlizzConline. Extra information about this hybrid BlizzCon 2022 will probably be published by means of the corporate later.

That is the second one 12 months in a row that Snowstorm has felt pressured to cancel its annual match. BlizzCon is a mythical birthday party within the online game business the place enthusiasts of the logo come in combination to catch a glimpse of the newest information and long run plans of the corporate, amongst many different actions and leisure occasions.

The location has no longer averted Snowstorm from proceeding to carry virtual occasions and provide information, and this identical 12 months lets see numerous Diablo 4 within the aforementioned BlizzConline.

This cancellation leaves us with vital uncertaintyas we do not know when Snowstorm will come to a decision to turn their sport information as an alternative. Those previous couple of days we’ve noticed a person match to offer the scoop of Overwatch 2 and we consider {that a} procedure very similar to the following information of International of Warcraft or Diablo will probably be adopted.