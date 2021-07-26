There’s a chance of a transformation within the cupboard in Punjab, will Sidhu even be made a minister within the executive?

New Delhi: Birthday party resources have indicated that the state cupboard is more likely to make bigger with the induction of recent faces after Navjot Singh Sidhu took over as Punjab Congress leader. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s identify could also be within the thoughts of many of us whether or not Sidhu will also be made a minister?Additionally Learn – Surjewala alleges, ‘Delhi Police launched Congress leaders after greater than seven hours of custody’

At this time, Raj Kumar Verka and Rana KP are the 2 most likely applicants whose names are doing rounds in Congress circles. Verka is a Dalit chief who is claimed to be as regards to Sidhu and Rana is an OBC chief in addition to Speaker of the Meeting. Assets additionally stated that Leader Minister Captain Amarinder Singh would possibly drop some ministers from the cupboard. The names of Gurpreet Kangar and Charanjit Channi are being taken on this regard. Additional adjustments within the state birthday celebration group can occur after the reshuffle of the ministerial submit.

On July 18, Congress period in-between president Sonia Gandhi appointed Sidhu as Punjab Congress President in conjunction with 4 operating presidents Kuljit Singh Nagra, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Pawan Goyal. Regardless that the manager minister had to begin with adversarial Sidhu's promotion, he turns out to have softened towards his rival within the birthday celebration – no less than publicly.

On Friday 23 July, the 2 leaders shared the level in combination after a protracted smash. The Leader Minister additionally attended the coronation of Sidhu as PCC President. Prior to Sidhu took price, he met the Leader Minister over tea at Punjab Bhawan right here. The face-to-face assembly between the 2 leaders used to be described as cordial. To place an finish to additional hypothesis at the topic, Amarinder Singh stated, “We can paintings in combination for Punjab. Now not just for Punjab, however for India. We percentage a protracted border with Pakistan.”