There’s a good reason behind the eternal wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong, according to Geoff Keighley

The organizer of the Summer Game Fest has spoken about the long-awaited game by Team Cherry and the effects of the pandemic.

With the Summer Game Fest just around the corner, many are speculating on the possibility of finally seeing Hollow Knight: Silksong again. The long-awaited title Team Cherry It was presented at the beginning of 2019 with a trailer that dazzled fans of the first installment, but since then we have hardly had any news.

Will we see it these days? Geoff Keighley, organizer and presenter of the Summer Game Fest, might have the answer. For now, he has given a short interview to GameSpot in which he answers several questions, and one of them is what’s going on with silksong and if he has more information.

Although Keighley does not get too wet and continues to maintain the mystery, he does ensure that the pandemic has greatly affected those responsible, and it could be the main reason why we have not seen it before. “I don’t know exactly what it is, but the pandemic has hit them really hard,” says Keighley.

The pandemic hit them hardGeoff Keighley“They are a small team and they are taking their time. We have talked to them, but not about the state of the game or where they are right now,” he concludes. We don’t know if he wants keep any possible surprises or it really is, but it is a doubt that we will surely clear up during the next few days.

As we have mentioned, there are only a few days left for the Summer Game Fest Celebration. In 3DJuegos you will be able to keep up to date with the news and schedules of all the conferences that will be held during these days. Will we see Hollow Knight: Silksong in any of them?

3D Games Discord

Más sobre: Hollow Knight: Silksong, Team Cherry, Geoff Keighley, Summer Game Fest y Pandemia.