There’s a struggle between uncle and nephew in Bihar, Chirag Paswan has been accused of a giant conspiracy, the combat will move on for a very long time.

To end up himself the president of LJP, Chirag Paswan held a press convention on Wednesday and introduced his facet. Chirag mentioned that my well being used to be now not neatly for a while. No matter came about used to be now not proper for me, I've introduced medication. Between the break up within the birthday party and the separation in Bihar's politics, Chirag mentioned {that a} lengthy struggle should be fought and we can resolution everybody's questions every now and then. Making a large allegation, he additionally mentioned that for the reason that time my father used to be admitted within the health facility, there used to be a conspiracy to damage the birthday party.

Actually, 5 out of the six LJP MPs have revolted and appointed Pashupati Kumar Paras as the brand new chief of the parliamentary birthday party instead of Chirag.

In reaction, Chirag Paswan referred to as a gathering of the Nationwide Government in Patna on Tuesday and expelled these types of disgruntled leaders from the birthday party. After which there’s an uproar. Whilst the supporters of Pashupati Paras have refused to simply accept Chirag as their chief, the supporters of Chirag nowadays surrounded the home of Pashupati Paras from either side.

I by no means compromised on my rules

Chirag mentioned that when October 8, right away after the daddy’s departure, we needed to move to the elections. I didn’t compromise at the factor beneath any cases and made it transparent that I will be able to stay separate, now not with JDU. It used to be the birthday party’s determination, now not mine. He mentioned that some other folks within the birthday party don’t need to combat. Had we fought with Nitish in Bihar, we might have were given a miles larger majority, however I must bow down. Within the meeting elections, I didn’t get the enhance of many leaders together with my uncle.

Between the break up within the birthday party and the isolation in Bihar’s politics, Chirag mentioned {that a} lengthy struggle would must be fought. I didn’t need to pursue this factor however motion needed to be taken for self-discipline. I sought after to save lots of the birthday party and the circle of relatives, but if I felt not anything may just occur now, I took them out.

Chirag mentioned that if my uncle had informed me, I’d have made him the chief of the Lok Sabha, however the method through which he used to be elected the chief used to be incorrect. The verdict is with the Parliamentary Board. JDU attempted to divide the society. Attempted to divide within the title of Dalit and Mahadalit, however the other folks of Bihar are status with me and with the birthday party.