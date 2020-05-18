There’s Avengers Stealth Suit Fan Art For Iron Man And Cap That’s Pretty Awesome

One of many issues that hardcore Marvel followers sit up for essentially the most in MCU movies are the adjustments to the costumes the heroes put on. Every of the unique Avengers have had some sort of alteration in terms of their battle apparel. Even the Hulk went from ripped denims in The Avengers to a formfitting go well with as Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. However these costume adjustments couldn’t be more true than for Captain America and Iron Man and, due to some fan artwork, the 2 now have some glossy, stealth put on.