There’s no Banjo-Threeie, but this fan imagination of the Banjo-Kazooie sequel makes us want to play it

Project Dream launches a trailer and its ideas for a project with nothing to envy today’s platforms.

If you were a Nintendo 64 player, it may be difficult for you to forget the name of Banjo-Kazooie, the couple of protagonists of one of the best series of action and platform video games that the Japanese console had, and that still resonates among its followers despite to what Rareits developers, ended up being bought a few years later by Microsoft in one of its first acquisitions.

They had two video games in the system, as well as a third title in Game Boy Advance (Banjo-Kazooie: Grunty’s Revenge) and already in Xbox 360 Banjo – Kazooie: Potholes and Cachivaches arrived, whose analysis you can read in 3DJuegos. But as Nintendo Life remembers, for many of its fans none of these video games is Banjo-Threeiean unreleased video game that should have been released on the N64.

It would take place 22 years after Banjo-TooieThat desire is still there after so many years, enough to motivate a fan to imagine what the video game with graphics could be like, yes, more of our time and a fabulous idea that perhaps Rare, or some other team in charge of the project, want to use. Specifically, Project Dream imagines on YouTube an adventure that takes place 22 years after Gruntilda’s defeat in Banjo-Tooie. “Yet once again, this deranged old hag is back and stronger than ever. She has amassed an army larger than you can imagine. And seek his final revenge!“

Project Dream continues its description of the project selling new transformations and puzzles to overcome in the video game, as well as jiggies and bosses. But we are left with the video, an excellent job that once again shows the talent that exists among the fans of some of the most veteran sagas.

Banjo-Threeie arrives shortly after Banjo-Kazooie landed on Nintendo Switch Online as part of the service’s Expansion Pack. These years we also received Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, by veterans of Rare.

