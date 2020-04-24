There’s No WWE 2K Game This Yr, WWE Says



WWE confirmed in these days’s First Quarter earnings title that WWE 2K21 has been canceled. Throughout a Q&A, WWE interval in-between chief financial officer Frank Riddick revealed “there’s not going to be a launch of a sport this 12 months,” when requested just a few new WWE 2K title.

The affirmation follows rumors that WWE 2K21 was as soon as canceled this 12 months. There’s been some turbulence with the WWE 2K sequence after WWE 2K20 was as soon as panned by way of critics for its poor effectivity, a whole lot of glitches, and bugs.

[widget path=”global/article/imagegallery” parameters=”albumSlug=every-ign-wwe-game-review-ever&captions=true”]

Developer Seen Concepts moreover took over the WWE 2K sequence after long-time Jap developer Yuke’s launched it may go away from the sequence to work by itself wrestling sport.

While there have been rumors that WWE 2K21 was as soon as canceled for weeks now, 2K Video video games has not commented on the state of affairs. When IGN reached out to the developer earlier this month, the company replied that it may “not contact upon rumors or speculation.”

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2019/10/08/wwe-2k20-mycareer-trailer”]

IGN has reached out to 2K as soon as extra following these days’s suggestions from WWE. Within the meantime, you’ll study IGN’s WWE 2K20 overview proper right here.

[poilib element=”accentDivider”]

Matt Kim is a reporter for IGN.

