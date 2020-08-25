Thermal scanners, social distancing signs on seats: Delhi Metro is ready, know when it will run

new Delhi: Delhi Metro is ready for operation following the Corona Virus guidelines and is awaiting permission to start services. During this time, facilities like signs on seats and platforms, auto top-up of smart cards will also be provided to passengers to follow social distance. Delhi Metro services have been suspended since March 22, the day the public curfew was imposed in view of Corona virus. According to sources, he has incurred a loss of about Rs 1,300 crore so far. There are indications that Delhi Metro may start with precaution from 1 September. Also Read – 587 new cases of corona were reported in Mumbai, BMC said – ICMR website disturbances

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had said that it would be ready to resume operations on getting the government’s instruction. On the same day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that metro train services in Delhi should be resumed experimentally as the situation of Kovid-19 in the city was improving. He had hoped that the Center would decide on this soon. Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal said- America adopting Delhi model to defeat Corona

After the lockdown period, the economy has been gradually opening in a phased manner since June. But DMRC is yet to get permission from the Center to start operations. In a statement quoting Executive Director, DMRC Anuj Dayal, it was said that DMRC will be ready to start operations on getting the government’s directive. On an average, over 26 lakh people travel on the Delhi Metro on an average day. Also Read – Air India auction will not happen now, the government extended the date for the fourth time

Meanwhile, DMRC is training its employees regarding compliance with the Corona virus safety norms and is also insisting on ways to make travel safe for passengers. Officials said that Delhi Metro is preparing to manage the passengers according to the safety guidelines, along with putting social distance stickers on the seats and platforms to measure the temperature of passengers.

Officers are working on the guidelines to ensure that social security norms are applicable whenever passengers arrive. To boost e-transactions, Delhi Metro on August 19 announced a new facility under which passengers can auto-top their smart cards at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate. Officials said that this new smart card is available to customers through the ‘Autop’ app, which has been developed specifically for this purpose. Officials said that old smart cards can also be upgraded to take advantage of this facility.