These 10 Streets of New Cappena cards pack a punch in Magic: Arena. Watch out for them!

The new expansion of Magic: The Gathering Arena is here, so we take the opportunity to review the cards that look the best and the most promising. Streets of Nueva Cappena is a very particular collection, based on trichome and high-cost cards, does it mean the end of fast decks? We’ll see

The irruption of Calles de Nueva Cappena is already leaving a few cartoons to remember, as well as spectacular art. In this article we review the ten cards that look the best and that we will surely see play again and again. I start with one that I especially liked as angel deck player that i am. This archetype hasn’t been seen much after the last two sets, but maybe thanks to Giada, source of hope I am back. This is the best angel you can play second turn. For one colorless and one white it is a 2/2 that flies. The grace of it is that every angel you bring down to the table will gain an additional +1/+1 for every other angel you control, but that’s not all. If you turn it Giada adds an additional white mana. which you can use to play angels. That’s why this card is so important, because it gives these decks what they need most: speed and punch. Of course, with its low resistance it will last a short time in game.

Another very interesting card is greeters of the gala. Combined with the innkeeper, it’s a good way to generate treasure tokens early on to speed up your deck a lot. Also, if you manage to make it survive, it will become a tremendously annoying card, as it will help you gain life and put counters. In a deck of chips it can be very interesting. Another fantastic card is the arcane barrage. It is a very powerful addition to control decks that close their game late in the game. Once you lower it, you will be able to exile cards from your graveyard to be copied and cast without paying their mana cost. Combined with discard options, it can be devastating. Surely we see decks based on this card.

And speaking of discard, another very interesting card is Don Xander, the Collector. Both this and the previous one have very high costs, but they are one of those that change the game as soon as they reach the table. Don Xander does the opponent discard half of your hand. If he attacks, it grinds half of his deck, and if he dies, it forces him to sacrifice half of his permanents. It is a very interesting option for mill decks. Both of these additions to Magic: New Cappena Arena are meant to be built around, but not the next one, which goes for anything. I like it Fast-footed dancer. For four mana it’s a 4/4 that has haste, lifelink, and trample. It’s a shame that it doesn’t fly, but if it hits the table on turn 3 or 4 it can give you a big advantage.

Streets of Nueva Cappena incorporates an interesting collection of land

This expansion brings us an interesting proposal of triple lands. We don’t count them in the top 10 cards, but we do mention them. The problem with them is that they enter the battlefield tapped, so they may not be very useful for aggressive decks, but they are for control decks. The good thing about them is that if they come into your hand in late turns you can cycle them, draw another card and not cut your game. They are not bad at all. Also, some like Jetmir Garden or Raffine Tower they get it right on how to mix the colors of mana they give you. Another card that I really like is Void Tear. Its cost is a bit high, since you’ll have to spend one white, one blue, and one black mana, but it can’t be countered, and it destroys any target nonland permanent. It is super versatile, it goes well at any time of the game and will have game.

Calles de Nueva Cappena is already leaving a few cardboard for the memoryThere is a letter that I find tremendously funny: Evelyn the Greedy. It’s a 2/5 with flash that, whenever she or another vampire enters the battlefield under your control, forces each player to exile a card. Then you can play them using mana of any color. It lets you steal cards from your opponents, expands your game options and makes the game unpredictable. Also, it has a resistance of 5, so will not die easily. And it’s not monocolor either, so it gets rid of being the target of a dematerializing verse. Another card that I also find very interesting, fun and that will see play is the halo font. This artifact allows you to create tokens and untap tapped creatures, draw cards, and even win the game if you can untap fifteen tapped creatures. It is a perfect and ideal choice for a token deck. Be careful with her.

I also really want to play Queza, augur of sufferings. This legendary creature, every time you draw a card, takes a life from your opponent and makes you gain a life. Not only does it have an interesting ability, but it is also very annoying, one of those capable of distracting the player. It can go well in a token sacrificial deck. And speaking of chips, I’ve also had my eye on the Favorite of the masses. It has an absolute synergy with the Halo Source since it gives more one of strength to citizen creatures, which are precisely the ones that the source creates. In addition, whenever it attacks, it allows you to create another token. Well played, it can be very interesting. And until our article arrives, these are the 10 cards that seem to me the best of the set, but, of course, surely you have had your eye on so many other very promising ones, what are they? Which ones do you think will win? We read you in the comments.