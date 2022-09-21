These 12 games are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of September, so hurry

The Microsoft subscription service has yet to announce new additions for this second half.

Subscription services like Xbox Game Pass have very positive points. Obviously, the most outstanding of all of them is that they offer the possibility of access a wide catalog of video games for a fixed price and they receive new additions periodically, but they also have the negative point that titles are withdrawn from time to time.

They stop being available on September 30In the absence of knowing more additions to the Microsoft library for PC and Xbox consoles, Microsoft has already detailed the twelve games that will leave the service on September 30. There are still ten days left to enjoy them, so hurry up if you have any pending and want to try it. They are the following:

AI: The Dream Files



Astria Ascending



Dandy Ace



Dirt 4



Dirt Rally



Going Under



Lemnis Gate



Slime Rancher



Subnautica: Below Zero



The Procession to Calvary



Unsighted



Visage



Despite these titles leaving the service, Xbox used this past [email protected] Fall Showcase to confirm a few titles coming to Game Pass on their launch day. In fact, it has also been confirmed that GoldenEye 007one of the most important video game classics in the history of the medium, will land on Microsoft’s subscription service without online multiplayer.

