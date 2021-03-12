Entertainment

These 20 Iconic Bethesda Games Will Be Available On Xbox Game Pass Starting Tomorrow

March 12, 2021
During the roundtable that has been held this afternoon to celebrate the union between Xbox and Bethesda, it has been confirmed that 20 games from some of the company’s most iconic sagas will arrive tomorrow, March 12, on Xbox Game Pass.

The 20 Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Starting tomorrow, Users who are subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service will have direct access to these 20 Bethesda games:

  • Dishonored Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Doom
  • Doom 2
  • Doom 64
  • Doom 3
  • Doom Eternal
  • Fallout New Vegas
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76 Steel Dawn
  • Prey
  • Rage 2
  • Morrowind
  • Oblivion
  • Skyrim
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • The Evil Within
  • Wolfenstein
  • Wolfenstein The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein Youngblood

This round table has taken place to officially celebrate the union of Microsoft with Zenimax, which a few months ago led the American company to close an unprecedented operation in the video game industry for about 7.5 billion dollars.

It has also been confirmed that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to enjoy 16 of these 20 titles on both consoles and PC. It is the beginning of a close relationship, and they are probably not the last Bethesda games that we will see added to the catalog of the subscription service.

