These 20 Iconic Bethesda Games Will Be Available On Xbox Game Pass Starting Tomorrow

During the roundtable that has been held this afternoon to celebrate the union between Xbox and Bethesda, it has been confirmed that 20 games from some of the company’s most iconic sagas will arrive tomorrow, March 12, on Xbox Game Pass.

The 20 Bethesda games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Starting tomorrow, Users who are subscribers to the Xbox Game Pass service will have direct access to these 20 Bethesda games:

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Doom

Doom 2

Doom 64

Doom 3

Doom Eternal

Fallout New Vegas

Fallout 4

Fallout 76 Steel Dawn

Prey

Rage 2

Morrowind

Oblivion

Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein

Wolfenstein The Old Blood

Wolfenstein Youngblood

This round table has taken place to officially celebrate the union of Microsoft with Zenimax, which a few months ago led the American company to close an unprecedented operation in the video game industry for about 7.5 billion dollars.

It has also been confirmed that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users will be able to enjoy 16 of these 20 titles on both consoles and PC. It is the beginning of a close relationship, and they are probably not the last Bethesda games that we will see added to the catalog of the subscription service.