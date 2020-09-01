These 20 pairs of special trains will run from September 2 for the candidates of JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar

new Delhi: Railways will run 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains in Bihar for the convenience of students appearing for the entrance examinations of JEE Mains, NEET and NDA. These trains will run from 2 September to 15 September. Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said this today on Tuesday. Also Read – Maharashtra Updates: Corona cases cross 8 lakh, death toll close to 25 thousand

Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of candidates joining JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar. In this regard, the railway has also released the list of trains by tweeting.

Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of MEMU / DEMU special trains from 2 to 15 September for the convenience of candidates joining JEE Mains, NEET and NDA in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/3jNXvfUE2m – Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 1, 2020

A day after the Railways allowed NEET and JEE candidates to avail special suburban services in Mumbai on the exam day, it decided to run 20 pairs of special trains in Bihar from September 2 to 15 to facilitate those appearing for these exams. did.

Announcing this, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that this facility will also be given to the students appearing in the National Defense Academy (NDA) examination. The minister tweeted, “Indian Railways has decided to run 20 pairs MEMU / DEMU special trains in Bihar from September 2 to 15 for the convenience of candidates joining JEE Main, NEET and NDA.”

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is planned to be held on 13 September while the Engineering Entrance Examination JEE-Main from 1 to 6 September. The Common NDA 2020 exam is scheduled on 6 September.

