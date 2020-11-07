These 300 million people will be the first to get COVID Vaccine, will Aadhaar also be necessary? Know the answer to every question here…

Coronavirus Vaccine Updates: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. More than 84 lakh people have been infected with the Corona virus (Covid-19) in India so far and more than 1 lakh 25 thousand have died. Everyone from mango to special is coming in the grip of corona. Research is going on in the country about the Corona vaccine. It is expected that soon the Corona Vaccine will be ready in India. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that the center aims to give COVID-19 vaccine to about 30 crore Indians by August-September 2021. Also Read – Covid-19 in India Update Today: More than 47 thousand new cases of corona in 24 hours, number of infected crosses 84 lakh

Now the central government has started focusing on the priorities of distribution of the corona vaccine and who will be given first. The government has now started finalizing the delivery process of the vaccine and identifying the people who will be given the vaccine first. Also Read – Who Will Get The Vaccine First: They Will Get First Corona Vaccine, Listed In This State

The expert group, considering these details, has prepared a blueprint. According to this, vaccine will be given to 30 crore people first, which will include doctors and MBBS students and this vaccine will be absolutely free. Four categories have been created for this. After the introduction of the vaccine, a total of 30 crore priority beneficiaries will be given a dose of vaccine in the initial phase. Also Read – Big News Today 29 October 2020: Corona vaccine will come in December! Only these selected people will be given first

First they will be given Corona vaccine

1. Healthcare Professionals: The vaccine will be given first to more than one crore healthcare workers in the country. Apart from these doctors, nurses and ASHA workers, students of MBBS will also be included.

2. Frontline workers: In the war against Corona, 2 crore frontline workers standing in front line will be vaccinated. The group will consist of municipal corporation, policemen and personnel belonging to the armed forces.

3. Senior Citizens: The vaccine will be given to 26 crore people above 50 years of age. Preference will be given to people above 50 years of age, as they have the highest risk of corona infection.

4. Special Category People: People below 50 will be included in this group, although people who already have a disease will be in this priority.

Meanwhile, the news agency PTI quoted a source as saying that every person on the vaccination list will be linked to their Aadhaar card, so that they can be tracked. However, even if a person does not have an Aadhaar card, he can still use any photo identity card issued by the government. Let us know that the corona vaccine is expected to come to India early next year. Bharat Biotech may launch the Corona vaccine ‘Kovaxine’ by February. The company claims that Bharat Biotech’s ‘Kovaxine’ will be the first vaccine to be available in India.