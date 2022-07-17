These 5 details have enchanted me

Shin-Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey is the name given in the West to the new adventures of Shinosuke Noara, however, beyond being a simple game, it turns out that it hides much more than what it looks like and, in the following guide, we want to let you 5 details that make it one of the most beautiful summer games and that you will love.

It is not uncommon then that this game went viral and people from all over asked for it to be translated into other languages. Luckily, it has been like that and in August we will be able to enjoy it on our Nintendo Switch. Do not miss it!

5 details that will make you fall in love with the new Shin Chan game

1.Landscapes

The scenarios in this game are simply amazing. They remind me of other very elaborate works like Your Name or any of Studio Ghibli. Going through all the environments proposed by the game is like leaving holidays to a rural and feudal town. One last!





2.The absurd humor

Shin-Chan is always characterized by making us laugh through that humor absurdity so characteristic that it has and this game is no exception. We are going to have a good time, while we play thanks to situations as funny as the one in the image.





3. Ass, ass!

Shin-chan without him “ass-ass” It’s not Shin-chan. In this case, it is not that the child does it, no, but that on top of that he can move in this funny way. It is a hoot to be able to move through all the spaces like this. Epic!





4.References to the series

There are many famous details from the series and the movies and Ultrahero can not be missing or the Brave Pig. Via everyday objects or drawings, we will find many elements that we already know about characters that are not directly integrated into the story. You just have to see the great detail that the game has to realize the number of known references.





5.Imagination

In the series not so much, but the movies are a real imaginative journeys. In video games this tone is maintained and, as much as this title deals with everyday issues, there is also room to dream. A dinosaur? Of course! Everything has space.





With all these details, now we just have to wait to enjoy what promises to be a great game for all lovers of the series. Do you feel like it? Shin-Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation -The Endless Seven-Day Journey It is perfect to unwind on vacation.