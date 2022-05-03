These 6 Eidos Video Game Sagas Have Lots Of Potential, And We’d Love To See Them Back

Embracer Group has announced the purchase of several Square Enix studios, and we already dream of the resurrection of some sagas.
We have just started the month of May, but the tone of this 2022 already anticipated a period full of study purchases. On this occasion, we talk about the latest move by Embracer Group and the unexpected acquisition of some Square Enix developers: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal y Square Enix Montreal. As expected, the community has not been slow to point out all the games that go into the portfolio of the Swedish conglomerate, among which sagas such as Deus Ex, Thief or Tomb Raider stand out. The latter, by the way, is not included in this special because a new Tomb Raider video game has already been announced.
But what lies beyond these iconic franchises? Notably Eidos It has some highly acclaimed licenses among the public, so we could witness a great resurrection of sagas after completing this economic operation. And, despite the fact that we still do not know the official list of brands that will form part of the Embracer Group, at 3DJuegos we have already given ourselves the luxury of dreaming of the return of our favorite franchises.
