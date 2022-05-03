These 6 Eidos Video Game Sagas Have Lots Of Potential, And We’d Love To See Them Back

Embracer Group has announced the purchase of several Square Enix studios, and we already dream of the resurrection of some sagas.

We have just started the month of May, but the tone of this 2022 already anticipated a period full of study purchases. On this occasion, we talk about the latest move by Embracer Group and the unexpected acquisition of some Square Enix developers: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal y Square Enix Montreal. As expected, the community has not been slow to point out all the games that go into the portfolio of the Swedish conglomerate, among which sagas such as Deus Ex, Thief or Tomb Raider stand out. The latter, by the way, is not included in this special because a new Tomb Raider video game has already been announced.

But what lies beyond these iconic franchises? Notably Eidos It has some highly acclaimed licenses among the public, so we could witness a great resurrection of sagas after completing this economic operation. And, despite the fact that we still do not know the official list of brands that will form part of the Embracer Group, at 3DJuegos we have already given ourselves the luxury of dreaming of the return of our favorite franchises.

Deus Ex We cannot begin this compilation without mentioning Deus Ex, one of the most applauded sagas in the video game sector. His return would not only be supported by the affection of thousands of fans, but would also be adapted to a context in which the cyberpunk setting and dystopian stories are still the order of the day. Sleeping Dogs The underworld is still the perfect setting for any adventure, and we were fascinated by the plot presented by Sleeping Dogs. The acquisition of Embracer Group could mean future developments related to this franchise and, although we still do not know the plans of the Swedish conglomerate, we can always dream of its return. Legacy of Kain Many of us fell in love with vampire mythology thanks to Legacy of Kain and its mastery in adapting superhuman abilities to the gameplay of the saga. Years ago the franchise sank into silence, but the purchase of Embracer Group gives us hope for the resurrection of vampires. Anachronox More than two decades have passed since the release of Anachronox, but its premise remains linked to the times thanks to its offbeat humor, film noir touches, and cyberpunk setting. Uniting all these points would be a success for Embracer Group, although we will have to wait to find out its intentions around this license. Thief Although violence is one of the most recurrent resources in the video game sector, the Thief franchise invited us to explore other possibilities through stealth. This experience managed to stay in the memory of the community, so it would not surprise us if his return was preceded by applause from the players. Kane y Lynch The Eidos experience around the Kane and Lynch games is not to everyone’s taste, but there is no doubt that they have managed to capture the interest of a good handful of gamers. A community that will be happy if, after the purchase of Embracer Group, the return of these two characters is announced.

More about: Eidos, Embracer Group, Studio Purchase, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal.