These 6 Foods Can Help Boost Your Mood

when one feels emotionally depressed, many times distractions are sought and, it is possible that this works. But repair in the diet it is also a resource that can give very good results since it has an impact on the health of the organism and also, of course, on the psychological well-being. A balanced diet is what all experts recommend and there are some specific foods that can contribute to improving the state of mind

The following is a short list that includes just some of the beneficial foods to improve the emotional state and the reasons why they are so useful.

Walnuts

The hormone serotonin helps stabilize mood. An amino acid called tryptophan is essential for the production of serotonin. The human body cannot synthesize tryptophan, so it must be obtained from its diet. Walnuts are an excellent source of tryptophan and also contain other Omega-3 fatty acidsall of which help with the depression and anxiety.

The benefit of a diet that includes walnuts was demonstrated by several studies, such as the one carried out by the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, ​​which carried out an investigation among more than 600 adults over two years to study the links between walnuts and the levels of cholesterol.

“Previous studies have shown that dried fruit in general, and walnuts in particular, are associated with lower rates of heart disease and stroke,” said Emilio Ros, one of the study’s researchers and a nutritionist at Hospital Clínic de Barcelona. And he remarked that one promising finding of the study is that these heart-benefiting properties are because they “reduce LDL cholesterol levels, and now we have another reason: they improve the quality of LDL particles.”

Las coat, also called avocados, are another excellent source of tryptophana key ingredient in the synthesis of serotonin. They also have many other health benefits. A good diet can include at least half an avocado per day. If you find it bland, you can mix it in salads. Alternatively, it can also be made into guacamole and eaten as a sauce.

On the other hand, the avocados they are a very good source potassium which helps boost hydration. This element is an electrolyte that can provide many of the same benefits as a sports drink, just without the sugar and processing that can douse a person and expose them to unnecessary chemicals.

The kalealso called cabbage, the chardthe broccoli o I was kidnapped and the leaves of arugula are highly recommended vegetable options if the goal is to improve mood. Help with anxiety, support optimal brain function and protect against cognitive decline. They can be included in stir fry, soups and salads and the best are the leaves dark green.

Several medical studies have proven that green leafy plants are rich in vitamins A, B, C, E, K, folic acid, fiber and minerals such as magnesium, manganese, iron, potassium and zinc, which makes them a vital source to improve the health and vitality of the body.

To mention just a few more of its many benefits, chlorophyll controls hormonal processes, reducing stress and symptoms of insomnia.

For mental well-being, the brain requires adequate amounts of serotonin. Some compounds prevent the synthesis of serotonin. Onions block these compounds, so your body can create more serotonin.

Onions are very good to eat. raw in salads or sandwiches. Since they are somewhat strong that way, they can also be cooked in soups, stews, stir-fries, and other hot foods. There are also onion supplements. That way, you can enjoy the health benefits onions have to offer without putting up with the taste.

Among its many virtues, the onion has calcium and magnesium, two essential minerals to help improve bone structure, it is ideal for eliminating toxins, thanks to its fiber content and its diuretic action, it helps improve blood flow, it has a high Sulfur content, an ideal natural component to combat bacteria and enhance the elimination of mucus, is digestive.

Comer a bunch of blueberries every day, you can help regulate emotions and stabilize mood. There’s a antioxidant flavonoids called anthocyanin in blueberries. This flavonoid makes you less prone to depression and reduces inflammation throughout the body. Blueberries taste great on their own, in fruit salads, in yogurts, in oatmeal, and as a dessert topping. Blueberries can also be blended into a juice or smoothie.

The natural pigments anthocyanins (compound of the flavonoid family) and carotenoids that give it its characteristic bluish color they have great power antioxidant. These substances neutralize the action of free radicals that are harmful to the body, and promote physiological effects both anti-inflammatory and antibacterial.

“The increases in polyphenols and metabolites in the bloodstream and the related improvements in flow-mediated dilation after consumption of blueberries emphasizes the important role they play in the prevention of cardiovascular diseases”, highlighted Dr. Ana Rodríguez-Mateos, main professor of Nutrition at the Department of Nutritional Sciences at King’s College London and lead author of a study on this fruit.

Tomatoes can help keep symptoms of depression at bay because they contain a carotenoids called lycopene. lycopene is a antioxidant. It can help fight stress damage to brain neurons. Eat tomatoes at least biweekly to help maintain psychological health.

Tomatoes are excellent for salads and sandwiches. However, they have more nutritional value once cooked, for example in sauces.

In another order of benefits, a study of the Lapland Central Hospital from Finland showed, for example, that men with high levels of lycopene in blood they have a 55% less risk of get a brain attack. The report was published by the medical journal Neurology.

Cooked tomatoes contain more lycopene than raw ones. Thus, this antioxidant can be consumed in the puree and in tomato sauceaccording to the nutritional base of the Agriculture department of the USA, and it is what gives vegetables and fruits their Red color.

