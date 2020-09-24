These 60 districts of the country were badly affected by Corona, this advice given by PM Narendra Modi

new Delhi: There are only 60 such districts in the more than seven hundred districts in the country, where the maximum cases of corona are coming. C Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave tips for monitoring 60 districts up to the block level. Prime Minister Modi discussed measures to prevent corona during video conferencing with chief ministers of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab. Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were also present in the meeting. Also Read – Coronavirus: PM Modi said this in appreciation of CM Yogi for measures to fight Kovid-19

In this virtual meeting, Prime Minister Modi said that there are more than 700 districts in the country. In which there are only 60 districts which fear and worry. These 60 districts of seven states need more attention. Prime Minister Modi advised the Chief Ministers that they should make a seven-day program. Taking an hour every day, talk directly to the people of one to two blocks of tehsil. Working in mission mode like this continuously for seven days, make a virtual conference up to the block level. This will help a lot.

Prime Minister Modi said, "There is a steady increase in the case of infection in India. However, more than one million tests are being done. The number of people recovering is also increasing. In all the states, many new experiments have been done locally to prevent corona. We have to learn more and more of these experiences. Enjoy the pleasant experiences. " Prime Minister Modi said that we have to continue the demonstration of restraint, compassion, dialogue and cooperation that the country has shown in this Corona period. Along with the fight against infection, now we have to move forward with full force on the economic front.

Prime Minister Modi said that India has ensured the supply of life saving medicines in the world even in difficult times. In such a situation, medicines easily reach from one state to another, we have to see it together. The facilities related to corona treatment have been developed in the last months, they are helping us a lot in combating corona. Now we have to strengthen the infrastructure connected to the corona, which is our health-connected, tracking-tracing network, they also have to train better.