These 7 Games Look Really Good: Demos, Videos, and Featured Ads from the Guerrilla Collective

Titles with retro aesthetics and pixel-art graphics have had a privileged place at the event.

The Guerrilla Collective 2022 He had a whole battery of games ready for us interesting indies with different proposals for all tastes, but among its different styles, fans of retro games have especially enjoyed: the event has received a barrage of video games with a beautiful retro aesthetic and pixelart graphics.

There are many genres, old-fashioned tactical RPGs, horror and survival adventures, classic JRPGs, arcade beat ’em ups and metroidvanias, and although most of us already knew them, we have been able to enjoy new trailers, demos and some surprises: there have been many games, but these are some of our favorites.

Symphony of War

If you’re a fan of Nintendo’s long-running franchise, Fire Emblem, you’d probably already have this game on your radar, and if not, the good news is that it’s out now and available on Steam at a launch discount of 20% until next June 17. A beautiful pixelart aesthetic and tactical turn-based combat are the formula to win over TRPG fans.

SIGNALIS

SIGNALIS bets on the horror and survival set in a dystopian future where humanity has discovered a dark secret. We will have to escape from terrifying creatures and loot government facilities while unraveling a cosmic mystery. The game shines with an aesthetic reminiscent of the 32-bit era and you can try it for free through its demo on Steam.

Its developer, rose-engine has presented a new gameplay trailer and has confirmed its release on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PS4 and PC next October 27, 2022.

Alterium Shift

A JRPG with an aesthetic that is undoubtedly reminiscent of that used by Square Enix for titles like Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy. We follow the story of three heroes as they learn to harness their own strengths and harness the power of Alterium Essence. With their training nearly complete, Dolion, the master of Pyra, Atlas, and Sage, will prepare them for the most important mission they have faced so far. Alterium Shift has shown a new trailer and confirmed in the Guerrilla Collective the release of a new free demo for the third quarter of 2022.

Greedventory

One of the surprises of the event has been this spectacular Narrative RPG It has a unique aesthetic. A pixel art reminiscent of some classic narrative adventures with huge sprites. “Punch, parry and cast powerful spells on your enemies, loot ever more magnificent gear and treasure, lose yourself in a beautifully brutal world,” notes Black Tower Basement.

“Take down a centuries-old not-so-secret society and become the hero you never wanted to be.” Greedventory will come to PC through Steam and GOG, although it does not yet have a release date.

Cassette Beasts

Bytten Studio has carried a new Cassette Beasts gameplay to the Guerrilla Collective, a Pokémon-inspired title with beautiful pixelart graphics and RPG combat. The new trailer shows the possibilities of the game, with more than 14,000 unique monster combinations at our disposal. The Fusion system allows us to combine two forms of monsters from the 120 available in the game.

Cassette Beasts has confirmed its release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam, although there is still no release date.

Contract Killer

Paperboy Games and Behemoth Interactive have confirmed the release of their retro arcade beat ’em up to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Swich through its new trailer. The game launched on Steam on May 19, and will hit new platforms this summer, as confirmed by Gematsu.

9 Years of Shadows

Halberd Studios has made us fall in love again with a new gameplay trailer from 9 Years of Shadows, the dark metroidvania action-adventure game focused on emotional storytelling, exploration, and combat. A title that promises to surprise us with a powerful soundtrack with artists of great works.

The promising independent Mexican game is scheduled for release on PC for the fourth quarter of 2022.

