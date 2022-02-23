These AIs turn characters from history into people of 2022: Artbreeder, FaceApp and an Instagram account that do magic

The Brazilian artist Hidreley Diao has an Instagram account (hidreley) with some photographs that attract attention. Suddenly you see a stylish girl from our century whose face looks extremely familiar to you and it’s because It is the very Gioconda brought, with Artificial Intelligence, to our times. Or you can see a guy with blue eyes and very thin lips that sounds a lot to you and it is because he is Napoléon Bonaparte in the 21st century with the same features that he had in the history books that you studied.

He has already revealed how he got his huge collection of historical faces (or cartoon faces or even statues like the mythical Liberty of New York), totally adapted to the era in which we live. There is a touch of human intelligence and artistic vision. And some Artificial Intelligence tools that help you do the rest.

A bank of images, imagination and AI





First, for these results, the human touch is needed, with an artist’s eye. Diao confesses that in total it happens about two hours with each of the images that populate your Instagram profile. First, he accesses an image bank to look for photographs of people who resemble the one he has decided to replicate. In his words, “finding the perfect image to be the basis of art takes much longer than making art.”

When you find a suitable photograph, technology comes into play. The artist uses two different tools. First Artbreeder. This tool allows you create new images by mixing with others. It is designed with artists in mind and can also combine other types of images and not just faces. For example, landscapes to create new environments that are not real and use them in a fiction. Right now what it does is overlay the real image of the statue with the image used. He says that the eyes are key to bringing a statue to life.

Speedpaints with @Artbreeder I love that you can create variations of the initial results that spark an interest. Here I'm compositing a few similar results with minimal painting over top. Can't wait until the day I can input my own work/kits 🙂 pic.twitter.com/pemRWDgqgJ — Thomas Scholes (@ThomasScholes) September 27, 2019

After this, Diao uses FaceApp. We have talked about it many times in Genbeta, on different issues such as privacy or different popular uses that have been given in social networks. With FaceApp, the Brazilian artist molds the image until it seems totally real.

Let’s see if you can guess which well-known artist in this photo: