These Android apps are infected with a Trojan that will try to subscribe you to premium services

The Google app store in recent years has changed a lot to resemble the App Store on safety matter. Introducing new filters and controls to prevent threats is their priority, but still there are holes through which some applications enter and can end up on your mobile.

As a result of this, it has been possible to verify that some applications of the Play Store integrate a malware called Autolycos which may end up infecting your device just installing an app. Reading this may remind you of Mailbot, the banking Trojan that also reaches mobile phones through the Internet. impersonation of trademarks.

Eight applications that are infected with Autolycos

Evina has been the security company that has sounded the alarm regarding Autolycos and the effects it could have. Specifically, the malware has been detected, for now, in eight applications that were available on Google Play through one of the routine scans that are performed.

These applications are not exactly in a corner of the App Store without anyone having downloaded them, but some have more than a million downloads. In this case, security researchers have recommended that if you have them installed you end up deleting them, since they could access even your bank accounts. The list of affected apps is as follows:

Vlog Star.

Coco Camera 1.1.

Emoji GIF keyboard.

Woo Beauty Camera.

fun camera.

Razer keyboard and theme.

Freeglow Camera 1.0.0.

Creative 3D Launcher.





If you add up all the downloads that these applications have had, you can reach the figure of 3 million, and all this promoted through different advertising campaigns on social networks. For example, 74 advertising campaigns were presented on Facebook for some of these apps, causing Autolycos to spread across a large number of devices.

Autolycos has a really curious modus operandi: subscribe users without them knowing to premium services with bank information that is integrated into Google Play. Now Google has been able remove all these applications after this security report. But this does not mean that many people still have it on their devices, or that it can be downloaded through an APK.

This is why if you have identified any of these applications that may be on your device, you must remove them as soon as possible. In addition to this, it is important to always review the possible subscriptions you have, in case a situation arises in which a premium service has been activated.

