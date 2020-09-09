These are 11 ordinances, which the government will bring in the monsoon session in the form of a bill

new Delhi: The Modi government will bring 11 ordinances in the form of a bill in the monsoon session which is going to start from 14 September of Parliament. In such a situation, this session has become very important in the eyes of the government. In view of the danger of Corona, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be conducted with special precautions. Social distancing will be strictly followed during the conduct of the session in both houses of Parliament. There will also be a system of checkup of Kovid 19 for MPs. Also Read – Will LIC also be sold, shameful attempt of government to sell country’s assets: Rahul Gandhi

According to BJP's Rajya Sabha MP and National General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav, the government is fully committed to ensure that the proceedings of the Parliament are conducted and good legislative laws are framed in the country. New arrangements are also being made in Parliament with the entire parliamentary process. This session is also important for the government because eleven such ordinances will be introduced in this session, which will be discussed legally. There are some ordinances in them which were brought by the government due to the situation of Kovid.

BJP General Secretary Bhupendra Yadav said in the Parliament diary, "The eleven ordinances that will come in the form of bills can be understood in three parts. Laws related to the economic sector, laws related to the agricultural sector and laws related to the medical sector."

Government will bring these 11 bills

1- Taxation and other law ordinance, 2020

2- Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020

3- Salary and Allowances of Ministers Amendment Ordinance, 2020

4- Salary, Allowances and Pension of Member of Parliament Amendment Ordinance 2020

5- Essential Commodities Amended Ordinance

6- Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Ordinance, 2020

7- Farmers Agreement on Price and Farm Services

8- Indian Medicine Central Council Ordnance, 2020

9- Homeopathy Central Council Ordnance, 2020

10- Epidemic Disease Amendment Ordinance, 2020

11- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Ordinance, 2020