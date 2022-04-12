These are all the confirmed sports of Nintendo Switch Sports

Almost all of us who owned a Wii fondly remember Wii Sports, and now with Nintendo Switch Sports we have the opportunity to enjoy all the confirmed sports for this sports title. There’s quite a bit of variety, and from the looks of it, we could have the odd extra mode in the future through DLC.

The base game features a total of 6 sports, and each one has his chicha. Here we tell you what they are, in addition to the possible plans by the Great N to bring more and more modes.

Nintendo Switch Sports: all confirmed sports

These are the 6 confirmed sports:

Volleyball : the classic team sport in which you will have to serve, receive, place and shoot with the help of your partner. How could it be otherwise, you can also block if you raise your arms at the right time.

cakes: using the Joy-Con we will launch the bowling ball, applying the desired effect if we turn the wrist. The most interesting thing is that you can play with up to 16 people online, although there are also solo challenges in which you will have to dodge obstacles or pass the ball through narrow places.

Chambara : This is probably the most exotic sport on the entire squad, and that is that we are going to have to fight our rival on a platform. The objective will be simple: throw the opponent into the water, using the Joy-Con to attack or block. There are 3 types of weapons, so for variety it will not be.

What sports will arrive in the form of DLC?

In the fall we have the first game mode in the form of DLC, although luckily will come for free.





As you can see in the image above, it will be golf, and the Joy-Con will be used as if it were a golf club. This will not be the last mode to arrive, although at the moment Nintendo has not released more pledges regarding the modes that will arrive in the form of paid DLC (please, boxing).