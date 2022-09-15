These are all the contents and date of the Expansion Pass Volume 2 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The addition will be available on October 14 of this year for Nintendo Switch

The Japanese company Nintendo has announced all the contents that are within the volume 2 of Expansion Pass of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, one of the best video games that have seen the light on the Nintendo Switch console this year.

Ino is the new heroine that joins the video gameThe addition includes a new hero named Ino, which includes new features to expand the gaming experience. If we complete his mission we will get him to join our team, which will be very positive for our classes and strategies available in combat. Likewise, the addition also adds unprecedented challenges such as back-to-back matches against “tough opponents.” If we defeat all the enemies, who will attack us in waves, we will obtain important rewards and, if we increase the difficulty, the challenge will also improve.

Volume 3 of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 DLC will include not only a new heroine, but also new gameplay options that will change the rules of battle once again for fans of the powerful RPG.

The addition, this Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Volume 2 of the Expansion Pass, will be available from October 14, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. Do you want to know more about the video game? Do not hesitate to consult our analysis of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in the pages of 3DJuegos.

