These are all the improvements of NBA 2K23 in its gameplay, with news in shots, defense and more

The title is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on September 9.

NBA 2K23 viene stepping strong. The title developed by Visual Concepts It has already been exciting basketball fans with the presentation of Michael Jordan as the star of the installment, although it has also announced the covers of its five editions. And now, to finish convincing the most indecisive player, from 2K they advance us some of the novelties that we will see in the gameplay.

Shots are given attributes with stats that help determine their effectivenessAccording to the information published on the official 2K website, the new basketball installment will incorporate a good handful of improvements to your gameplay. One of the highlights of NBA 2K23 falls on the numberwhich receives attributes “that give each casting mechanic stats that help determine its effectivenessThis is complemented by five new shot meters and an additional 15 that we will be able to unlock through the Seasons during the next year.

Pro Stick, movement and defense improvements

From 2K they assure that NBA 2K23 adds new movement combos to the Pro Stick that present unprecedented options for scoring and dribbling. Beyond this, it is also worth noting that the players will have new opportunities to cross the pitch with more alternatives when it comes to handling the ball and scoring, although this is added to some power-ups that, with the name of adrenaline rushesallow us to carry out explosive outputs.

The defensive game presents some adjustments focused on increasing the realism of the movementsAs for the defensive game, 2K claims to have introduced some adjustments that, when it comes to stealing or blocking the opponent, offer a much more enjoyable experience. realist and according to what we see in any basketball game. These changes also affect good matadors, who will present a clear improvement in ball safety and, therefore, will encourage us to seek new avenues of attack.

Badges, domains and novelties in Artificial Intelligence

[cita03]Badges also feature changes for PS5 and Xbox Series players, as NBA 2K23 will feature a new tiered system which, according to the 2K note, will offer 16 badges by attribute category. This novelty is distributed as follows: “eight at Tier 1, four at Tier 2, and four at Tier 3, with the idea that players need to equip a certain number of badges at lower tiers before they can equip badges at the highest levels.

On the other hand, 2K has also taken advantage of the development of the new installment of NBA to redesign Team Domainwhich “now works as a cooperative team system, in which all members share a single meter“In this way, from the publisher they consider that this change represents in a simpler way what it means to be good as a team.

And here the novelties do not end, because 2K has also introduced improvements in the Artificial intelligence from NBA 2K23: PS5 and Xbox Series players will notice improved ball handling, pick and roll execution, defensive tendencies, and coaching decisions from the AI.” In this way, the developers ensure that all facets of of the game present as realistic a feeling as possiblewhich we will see both in the AI ​​of the players and in the movements made by the user himself.

NBA 2K23 is already giving us good reasons to closely follow all its news. You can see what the new installment looks like in the latest trailer, which shows the graphic power and the gameplay that we will have access to in just a few weeks. After all, NBA 2K23 will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series starting next September 9.

