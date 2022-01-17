these are our wishes for a dream port

What have you been playing lately? I have divided the last few weeks between Monster Hunter Rise and God of War. A matter of work, of course: here you have the analysis of Kratos’ last adventure and the analysis of the umpteenth hour well of Capcom, so you can see that I’m not lying. The fact is that it is obvious that both games have something in common, they are ports. From Nintendo Switch and PS4, respectively. Perhaps five or six years ago it was unthinkable that these things could really happen, but here we are. That leads me to talk about what we all want, which is adding Bloodborne to our Steam library. I don’t know if it will really happen or not, but it has made me think that perhaps we are not aware of the terms in which it has to arrive to fall in love. Which has them.

Let’s take Monster Hunter Rise as an example. This is the first game in the series to be powered by the RE Engine, which is a new generation engine, but was conceived with the Nintendo Switch hardware in mind. Let’s remember that the chip under that plastic is the Tegra X1, more in line with what is seen on mobile phones. The PC version has texturas HD, and some of them look great. The sponges of the Royal Ludroth, for example, seem crazy to me. The problem is that coming from a portable version, the geometry of the stage feels too flat on a desktop screen: it is what I would call “effect port“. Difficult things to solve in an adaptation.

I imagine MHR could have used some tessellation to give the scenery 3D, as well as some extra code work to fix things like round shadows for jumping monsters like the Tetranadon. That measure was necessary in the PSP and 3DS installments, but seeing it on a high-end computer, without options to change it, is rare to say the least. Then we have God of War, which should feel perfectly natural on PC because it was conceived with a dessert machine in mind, right? Well, more or less.

You can’t change the field of view in Kratos’ latest adventure, which is a bit claustrophobic. In fact, I recommend everyone to try the 21:9 image format, even with standard screens, because I suspect that more than one will like it enough to stay there and alleviate the lack of FOV. With the controls Something similar happens: by default, the shield is assigned to the Q key, which forces you to raise your left ring finger (the one that goes on the A to move to the left) every time you defend. You can always change it to MB4, which is more natural, but not everyone uses a dedicated mouse with side buttons to play games. In command, that action is assigned to LB/L1, which is more logical.

These are minor gripes, but I hope you get the point: when you play a port, it’s very noticeable what audience it was originally intended for. So thinking about that hypothetical adaptation of Bloodborne to PC which makes us all salivate, I have dusted off my PS4 (I have not used it since the Elden Ring beta) and returned to my old adventure in Yharnam, this time with the aim of identifying the points where I think that PlayStation should be dedicated to fulfilling the version that we fans deserve. The only condition that I have imposed on myself is that any change must be respectful of the original creative vision FromSoftware, which although it is said fast, is full of subtleties of all kinds.





The basics: lose the fear of frames and more

Did you know that the Dark Souls games, as well as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, are closed at 60 FPS on pc? In fact, if I’m not wrong, the only souls-like game from FromSoftware that can be played at higher frames is the Demon’s Souls remake for PS5, and because it’s from Blue Point. Naturally, fans have made all sorts of mods to get around these restrictions, but at the risk of being banned from the server for cheating if not done correctly. Knowing that many of us play on 120, 144, 165 or 240 Hz monitors, going back to limit ourselves in this sense it would be little less than a crime.

A Bloodborne PC port would have to open up its framerate limit, with options to manually close it at a point we see fit. Of course, the obligations go beyond that.

4K maximum resolution

Scaling via DSR, FSR 1.0 and DLSS

Support for 21:9 format and FOV bar?

The problem of ultrawide vision

Above, I mentioned that any request would have to be respectful of FromSoftware’s creative vision: Bloodborne on PC has to feel natural, authentic; but also faithful to the intentions of the original. When I think of one image in 21:9 format, a few situations come to mind where it conflicts with game design. For example, the path to the “bloodthirsty beast” boss in Old Yharnam is littered with creatures that hide behind stage pillars waiting to attack you. In a traditional format it is difficult to see them, but I wonder if an ultra-wide image would not spoil the “surprise”.





At some angles, at least. Similarly, I wonder if artistically I wouldn’t also grind with the match against Rom, the vacuous spider; or against Micolash, who is in a relatively small room. We have to bear in mind that these encounters —not only the characters, mind you— try to evoke such specific sensations that the mere fact that an opponent occupies more or less space on the screen already greatly alters the final result. expand the field of view It affects that spectrum less, but it also plays an important role. What is the correct option?

Well… it’s difficult. I think there are reasons to position yourself in favor of compatibility with this format and there are also reasons to want to restrict them. Everyone will have their opinion, although personally I would say that we have more reasons to enjoy the game as we please than to want to close the doors to someone.

How should the graphics evolve?





Being a game from 2015, it is normal to think that Bloodborne has stayed outdated by today’s standards. That’s no lie, though luckily for FromSoftware, its artistic direction it more than makes up for its lack of technical finesse. Think, for example, that the rain of blood that accompanies each boss when he dies is a cool detail that has nothing to do with the age of the game: it is something deliberately added by the developer to convey the fantasy of the game. But yes there are some finishes They could improve with some modern tweaks.

The ray tracing, for example, is an interesting measure (expensive, too) that would have to be implemented cautiously and intertwined with false light. But I suspect that taking it to the Victorian streets of Yharnam would mean sacrificing some of the artistic charm for realism, something we’re not willing to go through with. I think there are only two sections in which I would square: the reflections in puddles and glass, plus the ambient occlusion (RTAO). Certainly, some parts of the city look flatter than they really are.

So, I think the best solution to the problem would be to increase traditional options (SSR and maybe HBAO+, respectively) or go for the voxel-based global illumination or SVOGI, thinking about how Crysis remasters manipulated color transmission between light-affected bodies. In other words, if a green glass jar is hit by a ray of sunlight, then it will cast a green reflection on the surface on which it rests. Or how Kingdom Come: Deliverance managed the darkness in the corridors. Sounds good right?

Other important functions

Did you know that Bloodborne was the first game in the series to implement the passwords in the multiplayer system? Yes, until then, playing with a friend meant leaving the summoning signs somewhere in the dark and praying that the summoning would be visible in the summoner’s world. The dynamic that was taken from 2015 felt somewhat archaic, but in the context of the game it was such an advance, that it was also repeated with Dark Souls III and even in Elden Ring in a few weeks. Bearing in mind that this measure is strictly utilitarian, I think it’s a good novelty to adapt or remaster the game lovecraftian from FromSoftware would be to allow us invite our colleagues via Steam.

Receiving an invitation and being summoned to another world has a peculiarity, which is to ignore the message system on the ground that the franchise has been using since 2009. I think that is great for play with strangers, but what I’m suggesting simply speeds up the process of inviting friends beyond what passwords offer right now. Another thing I would add to multiplayer is support for crossplay to be able to team up with PlayStation fans. Being a game that is more than six years old, I imagine that Sony would have to approach the project as a remaster or some other kind of parallel relaunch on PS5 to inject new players to justify this movement.





It would take the ‘parry’ to MMB and the weapon transformation to Q, among other rare measures

Beyond that, I also have a few minor details in mind: Nvidia Reflex It would be a good complement, I think, because Bloodborne is more demanding than Dark Souls in terms of reflections; and we wouldn’t shy away from good Razer SDK compatibility (to name a few) that’s subtle but knows how to celebrate those bloodbaths or lamp discoveries, for example. Finally, knowing that it is such an anticipated game, it would be interesting to bring some thematic profile to the Steam points store, as is the case with, say, Outriders and Cyberpunk 2077.

would you buy a port from Bloodborne like this?

All game content to date (base game + DLC)

Up to 4K resolution and frame rate unlocked

Support for Nvidia DLSS 2.0 and AMD FSR 1.0

Multiple graphic configuration options, including SVOGI

Invitation system for multiplayer

Cross play with PlayStation

Nvidia Reflex to improve control response

RGB features on Razer (or other partner) accessories

Steam Store Accessories

Personally, I think I’d buy any PC port of Bloodborne, with or without extras. That’s how expected it is! Although having all this would be like a dream come true. In the meantime, we’ll settle for the equally promising Bloodborne de-make with PSX graphics.