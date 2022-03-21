These are the 10 favorite video game characters of 3DJuegos readers

Our reader AstroMurgui has prepared a survey with data from 300 participants.
On 3DGames we love our community, that’s why we love to know your opinion on different topics in our section, Readers say. Although sometimes, this community also brings us surprises as interesting as the work carried out by AstroMurguiwho has been preparing a series of polls among our readers, including our official Discord server.
We have asked AstroMurgui how this idea was born and he has confessed that his dedicated project dates back to an idea that was born in 2015, with his first top. “I couldn’t distinguish player profiles to make comparisons, distinguishing between men and women, age groups or regions,” he explained. “This time with the 3DJuegos Discord, it was easier“
The biggest hurdle AstroMurgui has faced is the difficulty in getting enough polls. With 300 surveys as a minimum goal and one thousand being his ideal goal, our active community member highlights the heterogeneity of the sample and the problems that this generates. If you want to delve into all sample detailssuch as age, gender, nationality and preference for different for the different platforms, you have the complete study in one of its forum threads dedicated to the analysis of the sample of this Top of characters.
300 surveys collected mainly on the 3DJuegos DiscordIn this special we wanted to bring you the 10 favorite characters of the 3DJuegos Community collected by the AstroMurgui survey, but if you want to know which characters make up the Top 100, you can go through the thread where the results are fully detailed. We have asked AstroMurgui if he is preparing more projects for the future, and in addition to another complete Top on the community’s favorite sagas, he has confessed to us that he intends to work on the character traits: the role it occupies in the saga, its physical appearance, realistic or animated graphic aspect, among others. He has also insisted on his desire to get more polls and if necessary, reorganize the tops, so if you are interested in his work and want to participate, you can contact him. At the moment, these are the 10 most voted characters in the community poll.
