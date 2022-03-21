These are the 10 favorite video game characters of 3DJuegos readers

Our reader AstroMurgui has prepared a survey with data from 300 participants.

On 3DGames we love our community, that’s why we love to know your opinion on different topics in our section, Readers say. Although sometimes, this community also brings us surprises as interesting as the work carried out by AstroMurguiwho has been preparing a series of polls among our readers, including our official Discord server.

We have asked AstroMurgui how this idea was born and he has confessed that his dedicated project dates back to an idea that was born in 2015, with his first top. “I couldn’t distinguish player profiles to make comparisons, distinguishing between men and women, age groups or regions,” he explained. “This time with the 3DJuegos Discord, it was easier“

The biggest hurdle AstroMurgui has faced is the difficulty in getting enough polls. With 300 surveys as a minimum goal and one thousand being his ideal goal, our active community member highlights the heterogeneity of the sample and the problems that this generates. If you want to delve into all sample detailssuch as age, gender, nationality and preference for different for the different platforms, you have the complete study in one of its forum threads dedicated to the analysis of the sample of this Top of characters.

300 surveys collected mainly on the 3DJuegos DiscordIn this special we wanted to bring you the 10 favorite characters of the 3DJuegos Community collected by the AstroMurgui survey, but if you want to know which characters make up the Top 100, you can go through the thread where the results are fully detailed. We have asked AstroMurgui if he is preparing more projects for the future, and in addition to another complete Top on the community’s favorite sagas, he has confessed to us that he intends to work on the character traits: the role it occupies in the saga, its physical appearance, realistic or animated graphic aspect, among others. He has also insisted on his desire to get more polls and if necessary, reorganize the tops, so if you are interested in his work and want to participate, you can contact him. At the moment, these are the 10 most voted characters in the community poll.

Kratos – God of War (39% of the votes) The passion for the Ghost of Sparta among the 3D Games community has been quite a surprise, having accumulated a percentage of votes close to forty percent. Incredible figures for a character who has undergone a profound evolution throughout the different Santa Monica Studio video games, discovering his most mature face in his adventure through the Nordic lands of 2018. Nathan Drake – Uncharted (26% of votes) The popular Naughty Dog franchise has recently had a successful stint in the cinema with a young Nathan Drake played by Tom Holland. In video games, our treasure hunter rescued that figure that George Lucas and Steven Spielberg presented us in the movies. A magnetic character who has connected with more than a quarter of the community thanks to some adventures that began in 2007. Link – The legend of Zelda (24,6% de los votos) He is the oldest character in this top and one of the great icons of video games. A character that is understood through his work and that beyond his distinctive features, such as his hair, his outfit and his characteristic weapons, is more like a link between the player and the adventure than as a figure with a marked personality. . A silent hero who continues to conquer almost a quarter of the community after more than 35 years. Ellie – The last of us (23,6% de los votos) Although Ellie has been one of the pillars of The last of us since its first installment, it has been in this second part where we have been able to experience her feelings, her anguish, her hatred the most. A character who, despite the high degree of violence that she faces in those apocalyptic United States, continues to find her moments of tenderness with which it is difficult for us not to empathize. A complex character and very well built. Arthur Morgan – RDR II (23% of votes) Red Dead Redemption 2 has been characterized by treating its characters with great depth, both friends and enemies. Rockstar’s title has some of the most despicable villains we’ve ever met in video games and one of the studio’s most memorable protagonists. A character with whom it was a pleasure to get up and have a coffee. Arthur Morgan is done with 23% of the votes of the community. Lara Croft – Tomb Raider (22.3% of votes) The 1996 action-platformer brought us what would become one of the most successful heroines in video games. Lara Croft would go beyond the medium to be played on the big screen by Angelina Jolie and later by Alicia Vikander. We would receive comics, anime, and all kinds of merchandising for a character that never goes out of style. In 2013, the character would receive a reboot that has featured three new video games. Aloy – Horizon Zero Dawn (21.7% of votes) Aloy is one of the newer characters on the roster, but that hasn’t stopped her from rising rapidly in the ranks of our community. A heroine that we have seen grow through two fantastic adventures: Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West, video games by Guerrilla Games. Aloy is the third and last female character in this top 10, and the one with the most recent new video game of hers. Geralt the Rivia – The Witcher (20,6% de los votos) Geralt the Rivia, despite having acquired great popularity among the gaming community, is a character that comes directly from the extensive saga of heroic fantasy novels created by Andrzej Sapkowski. The witcher has become an icon among RPG fans and has also had his appearance on television with the Netflix series, The Witcher, with Henry Cavill giving life to the monster hunter. Joel – The last of us (20,6% de los votos) There is no denying the great impact that The Last of Us has had on our community, leading its two most popular characters to be part of this top. Joel is a complex character, with whom we empathize from the first steps of the game, through his impressive opening scene. A character that represents the human being in the best possible way in all his facets, with his goodness and his miseries. Master Chief – Halo (18.3% of votes) The Master Chief is the maximum representative of the Xbox community, an action hero who has lived an epic since Bungie introduced him to us in 2001. John-117, one of the only Spartan soldiers in the SPARTAN-II project. A soldier with superhuman strength accompanied by great mental agility. Our armored warrior will also have his time on television, played by Pablo Schreiber.

More about: Video Games, Characters, Kratos, Nathan Drake, Link and Survey.