These are the 10 games coming to GeForce Now Cloud Play in February

The NVIDIA service is updated with new experiences that can be accessed via streaming.

With the birth of GeForce Now, NVIDIA I wanted to show that cloud gaming is a reality. Although it has already exceeded the barrier of 1,000 games on its platform, this does not mean that the company continues to introduce new features for all types of users. Last month we welcomed in the new year with a batch of games up to and including Battlefield V, but with the addition of February It is clear to us that NVIDIA continues in its line.

SIFU is one of the protagonists of the new batch of GeForce NowAnd it is that one of the protagonists of this selection is the recent SIFU, the game of kung-fu that has captivated the community for its fast battles and a higher difficulty than it seems. Beyond this, GeForce Now also offers other new features such as simulators, strategy games, action titles and more. Below you have the complete list of deliveries that land on the NVIDIA service.

Not Tonight 2 (Steam y Epic Games Store)



Diplomacy is Not an Option (Steam)



Model Builder (Steam)



SIFU (Epic Games Store)



Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Steam)



Escape Simulator (Steam)



March of Empires (Steam)



Modern Combat 5 (Steam)



Parkasaurus (Steam)



Truberbrook (Steam y Epic Games Store)

Added to this, from NVIDIA they also remember that their service will receive the updates most recent in their games. This includes the new season of Apex Legends, which is named after Resistanceand the Far Cry 6 DLC that introduces the villain Joseph Seed in a new story.

But the thing is not only about games, but from NVIDIA they also want to continue surprising the community through technological advances at your service. And it is that the company has managed to expand its GeForce Now to the point of being able to play Steam titles on Xbox using Microsoft Edgealthough they have also taken real steps towards unlikely platforms with the possibility of playing from a Smart TV.

