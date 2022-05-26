These are the 10 most played games in the US so far this year, and none are from 2022

Neither Elden Ring, nor Pokémon Legends: Arceus; the Top is headed by titles that do not lose their popularity.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve come across various news stories signaling the success of games like Elden Ring, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Horizon: Forbidden West, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and more. But, despite the fact that these deliveries present an enviable business performanceare not close in popularity to the most played titles of the moment in the US.

And it is that Mat Piscatella, a member of The NPD Group analysis center, has shared some data that indicates where players are looking. After collecting data from first quarter of 2022, we see that Minecraft is crowned as the most popular game in recent months, at least in terms of the number of players. Following this, GTA V makes its appearance on the list along with The Sims 4, which is positioned as the third most chosen title by users. Then we leave you the Top 10 full.

Most played games in the US in the first quarter of 2022 Minecraft

GTA V

The Sims 4

Fortnite

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Madden NFL 22

Call of Duty: Vanguard

NBA 2K22

As you can see, none of the games that feature on the list has been released in 2022. What’s more, Piscatella affirms that Elden Ring is at number 20 and it ranks below other experiences such as Rocket League, World of Warcraft or Skyrim. On the one hand, it is clear that the initiatives multiplayer guarantee a more stable route in terms of the number of players, although the list has some surprises single-player.

Just a few days ago, we informed you that the US had experienced an April starring Nintendo Switch and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, although the community has not yet forgotten the impact of From Software with its Elden Ring. Despite this, the data shared by Piscatella reflects the obvious: there are games that, although they do not appear in specialized news today, continue to conform as real fun centers.

