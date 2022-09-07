These are the 10 video games where the most malware is distributed according to Kaspersky. Minecraft still tops the list

The video game sector is growing all the time, and although there are titles that provide great multiplayer experiences, they are also places where malware can proliferate the most. And it is that video games continue to be attractive material for cybercriminals.

Kaspersky has published a report highlighting the 10 games in which the most malware is distributed. Minecraft continues to top the list globallyaccompanied by 9 of the best-selling video games of recent years.

Minecraft is still the game where more malware is distributed

The report specifies that the investigation has been carried out in a period between June 2021 and June 2022. As confirmed by Kaspersky, the Mojang title has been used to distribute malware, affecting a total of 131,005 people. To do this, up to 23,239 files containing malicious code have been used.

Although the number of files with malware has been reduced, Minecraft continues to lead both in its mobile and PC versions. Below these lines we leave the complete list:

Number of files with malware Minecraft 23239 FIFA 10776 Roblox 8903 Far Cry 8736 Call of Duty 8319 Need for Speed 7569 Grand Theft Auto 7125 Valuing 5426 The Sims 5005 CS:GO 4790

The company also sorts the list based on the total number of users who have fallen victim to malware across all of these games:

Number of victims Minecraft 131005 Roblox 38838 Need for Speed 32314 Grand Theft Auto 31752 Call of Duty 30401 FIFA 26832 The Sims 26319 Far Cry 18530 CS:GO 18031 PUBG 9553

Downloading continues to be the main way of distributing malware in video games, accounting for 88.56% of all cases. However, the firm also mentions other types of threats that can cause malware to run on our devices. Among these threats are AdWare (4.19%), Trojan (2.99%), DangerousObject (0.86%), Trojan-SMS (0.49%), Trojan-Downloader (0.48%), WebToolbar (0.47%), RiskTool (0.45% ), Exploit (0.34%), and Trojan-Spy (0.29%). Although the percentage of these is much lower, being a victim of these threats can put the user’s security and information at risk.

The study also mentioned the growing tide of malicious software designed to steal personal user information, be it passwords, or financial information. As of June 2021, Kaspersky claims that 6,491 users fell victim to this type of software.

In this sector, it is very common for users to search the Internet for ways to use cheats, free installers and so on, thus being the easiest way for attackers to gain control of the computer and user information by injecting malware into this type. of cases. The creation of fake websites to get certain bonuses in games is also a very common practice to attract victims.