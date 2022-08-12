These are the 12 free games for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in August

The PlayStation service is expanded with a good assortment of titles, including installments of the Yakuza saga.

PS Plus continues to capture the attention of players with a service that, after its reformulation, includes a large catalog of video games paying more in Extra and Premium. PlayStation users already knew the titles of the Essential plan, which includes Ichiban Kasuga’s adventure in Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but now the Japanese brand has revealed the news of its two highest levels in August.

We talk about up to 12 games that will be integrated into the service this coming August 16. Here we find more installments of the Yakuza saga, such as Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2. Beyond this, it is also worth noting the introduction of the asymmetric multiplayer Dead by Daylight and the Ghost Recon Wildlands shooter experience, although they are not the only news of the service.

New for PS Plus Extra & Premium Bugsnax | PS5, PS4



Dead by Daylight | PS5, PS4



Everspace | PS4



Metro Exodus | PS5, PS4



Monopoly Madness | PS4



Monopoly Plus | PS4



Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands | PS4



Trials of Mana | PS4



Uno | PS4



Yakuza 0 | PS4



PS4



Yakuza Kiwami 2 | PS4

As we indicate in the list above these lines, PlayStation is committed to improving its PS Plus with the most diverse experiences. That is why the August shipment also includes games designed to be played together, such as Monopoly Madness, and single-player adventures, which is reinforced by disparate genres such as the RPG Trials of Mana or the apocalyptic shooter Metro Exodus.

What do you think of the August catalogue? It is clear that PlayStation continues to promote its PS Plus with proposals for all players, but it is important to note that the company’s objective is also focused on the sale of PS5. After all, the new generation console is facing an unprecedented shortage of components, although this does not prevent it from continuing to place units in stores.

More sober: PS Plus Extra, PS Plus Premium, PS Plus and PlayStation Plus.