These are the 12 games coming to Xbox Game Pass for July, while 5 leave the service

Xbox renews its popular service with proposals for all kinds of tastes and players.

Xbox continues to grab our attention with promises for the future, including many games that have yet to be announced. However, those from Redmond want to help us kill time with a good handful of proposals that, together with their Xbox Game Pass, help us discover video game gems. For this reason, and to start the month, the company updates its catalog with 12 titles.

The list features Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, three installments that were already present on the platform before being removed in December. Beyond this, it is important to highlight the children’s proposals in the catalog that, with games like My Friend Peppa Pig or PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls, give the opportunity to live adventures with the little ones in the house.

This leaves us with games like Escape Academy, focused on today’s popular ‘escape rooms’, Road 96, about running away and learning about other people’s circumstances, DJMax Respect V and PowerWash Simulator. In addition, and as is customary on Xbox, it reserves a space for sports con Matchpoint: Tennis Championships.

Last Call BBS (PC) [email protected] – Ya disponible



Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – Available Now



Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – Available Now



Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – Available Now



DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Consoles and PC) [email protected] – July 7



Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Consoles and PC) [email protected] – July 7



Road 96 (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – July 7



Escape Academy (Consoles and PC) [email protected] – July 14



My Friend Peppa Pig (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – July 14



Overwhelm (PC) [email protected] – 14 de julio



PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – July 14



PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Consoles and PC) – July 14

Abandonan Xbox Game Pass

Speaking of Xbox customs, we can not close the news without mentioning those games that leave Xbox Game Pass in the coming days. So, if you still have Carrion, Children of Morta, or Cris Tales on your to-do list, keep in mind that they will leave the platform on July 15 along with other proposals.

Atomicrops (Cloud, console and PC)



Carrion (Cloud, Console and PC)



Children of Morta (Cloud, Console and PC)



Cris Tales (Cloud, Console and PC)



Lethal League Blaze (Cloud, Console, and PC)

