These are the 12 games coming to Xbox Game Pass to close out May, with 7 leaving the service

Xbox updates its catalog with titles ranging from space experiences to dinosaur management.

Xbox is still determined that we squeeze all kinds of video games. Leaving aside its best-known services, the company has confirmed an increase in the number of Cloud Gaming users and already has its sights set on initiatives that will expand the possibilities of the player. Beyond this, those from Redmond continue to enlarge their Xbox Game Pass catalog with a new batch for close the month of may.

Unsurprisingly, the list boasts the presence of some already announced launch titles, such as Sniper Elite 5. On the other hand, Xbox also highlights some games such as Her Story, Jurassic World Evolution 2, Little Witch in the Woods, Skate or Umurangi Generation Edition, which are already available on the platform. Below you have all the games that will be included in Xbox Game Pass in the remainder of the month.

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass news

As usual in this service, the arrival of more games means the loss of others. In this way, the month of May will experience the march of titles such as EA Sports NHL 20, Knockout City o Resident Evil 7 Biohazard. Additionally, the Farming Simulator 19 experience is also leaving the platform in the coming days, but this will be replaced by the more revamped version of Farming Simulator 22, which will arrive in a very short time. If you want to know all the games that Xbox Game Pass leaves, we leave them in the following list.

Games leaving the service on May 31 EA Sports NHL 20 (Consolas)



Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Consoles and PC)



Knockout City (Consolas y PC) EA Play



Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Consoles and PC)



Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)



Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Consoles and PC)



Yes Your Grace (Nube, Consolas y PC)

